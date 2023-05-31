Kelly Ripa Swears by This Cult-Favorite Lip Mask for a ‘Nice and Juicy’ Pout

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On the hunt for Hollywood’s holy grail? We finally found it. In all my time covering celebrity beauty, I’ve never seen a more popular product than the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask! This lip balm truly is the bomb.

As Us Weekly previously reported, stars cannot get enough of this cult-favorite gloss! Kate Hudson called this lip mask a “must-have.” Brooke Shields dubbed this product her “favorite.” Nina Dobrev revealed, “I wear it all day, every day, and especially on planes because it’s so drying when you’re on a flight, and this is so yummy. It smells so good.” Keke Palmer said, “It feels good, it feels soft, and I feel like it’s actually conditioning my lips.”

And Kelly Ripa, the queen of aging backwards, also swears by this hydrating balm. The talk show host shared her skincare routine with Glamour, including her evening essentials. “At night I use Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask,” she said. “That keeps your lips nice and juicy.”

A new Lip Sleeping Mask is purchased every three seconds online! So, why is this balm so beloved by customers and celebs alike? Read on to find out!

Pros Hydrating

Leaves lips soft and smooth

Celeb-approved Cons Application can be a little messy $24.00 Get it

You heard it here first — the Laneige Sleeping Mask actually lives up to the hype. Formulated with oils, vitamins and antioxidants, this nourishing balm leaves your lips baby-soft. But even though this is technically an overnight lip mask, you can use it all day long for an instant burst of moisture.

Unlike other lip products out there, this formula isn’t sticky in the slightest! Just silky-smooth and soothing, like butter for your lips. There are also a variety of delicious flavors to choose from! The signature scent is the Berry, which gives your pout a pinky glow. There’s also Gummy Bear, Vanilla, Mango, Sweet Candy and the brand-new Pink Lemonade Swirl for summer! Can’t wait to try that one.

According to a clinical study, this bestselling lip mask increased moisture levels by 135% immediately after use. I’m no scientist, but I can confirm that that number seems accurate! As soon as I apply this balm, my lips feel coated with creamy comfort. If your lips are dry and chapped, you need to try this leave-on lip mask that delivers eight hours of long-lasting hydration!

I personally believe that this product is well-worth the price. The large tub lasts me a very long time! And as one shopper said, “I can confidently say that it works way better than regular lip balm or chapstick. My lips have never felt smoother, softer, and more hydrated.”

If you want a plump pout, then look no further! The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is the secret behind truly luscious lips.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Laneige here and explore more lip products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: