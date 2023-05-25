Amanda Seyfried Uses This Anti-Wrinkle Tape ‘Every Night’ as a Botox Alternative

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amanda Seyfried doesn’t play by the same rules as the rest of Hollywood. While many celebs are secretly undergoing cosmetic surgery or getting Botox on a regular basis, the Mean Girls star prefers natural beauty. “I’m suspect of Botox, I just am,” she told Allure. As many of Us prefer to steer clear of invasive procedures (which also break the bank), we’re always looking for excellent alternatives. Of course, it’s common knowledge that the 37-year-old actress has surprisingly smooth skin for someone who doesn’t rely on injectables — so we had to learn more.

Throughout the years, we’ve watched the Emmy winner hit the screen as a blushing bride in Mamma Mia, a movie star in Mank and a disgraced entrepreneur in The Dropout. And we’ve always wondered… what’s the secret behind her perfect porcelain complexion? Now we know the answer!

In the same interview with Allure, Seyfried said, “I use a piece of tape when I sleep. It’s called Toute Nuit — ‘all night.’ It’s just surgical tape in the shape of a triangle to keep [the wrinkle] relaxed. I use a new one every night. And it doesn’t stick too hard.”

Unlike Botox, this affordable alternative only costs $16! To quote Mean Girls, “That’s fetch.” Check out this celeb-approved wrinkles tape from Amazon!

Get the Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patches for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patches are a natural way to keep wrinkles at bay. Each pack comes with 45 triangle-shaped patches that you can apply to trouble areas all over your face — forehead wrinkles, frown lines, crow’s feet, laugh lines, marionette lines and lines around the mouth. This non-invasive treatment relaxed underlying facial muscles, flattens deep-set wrinkles and fine lines. Simply apply before bed and wake up to smoother skin!

Get the Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patches for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Anti-aging products and procedures can cost a pretty penny! Between luxury serums and fancy spa treatments, the price of looking young is certainly not cheap — until now. Take Amanda Seyfried’s A-list approach by going au naturel with the Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patches!

See it! Get the Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patches for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Toute Nuit here and explore more treatments and masks here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: