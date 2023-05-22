Say Goodbye to Stubborn Cellulite With These 5 Celebrity Skincare Hacks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Recommendations we trust from celebrities, in no particular order: 1. Restaurants (they can get into all the swankiest spots!) 2. Gifts (they have great taste!) 3. Skincare (they always look flawless!). Stars have A-list access to the best dermatologists, trainers and nutritionists on the planet, so of course their bodies are in tip-top shape! But even famous females face common problems like the rest of Us.
One major issue we’ve been trying to tackle is how to get rid of stubborn cellulite. Dimples on our cheek are cute. Dimples on our thighs, however? Not so much.
Thanks to these skincare strategies from the stars, now we have five new ways to combat cellulite. Read on for these five celeb secrets!
Jennifer Aniston: NuBody by NuFace Skin Toning Device
According to Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Aniston allegedly loves the microcurrent devices from NuFace. This NuBody toning tool firms and contours skin while smoothing away cellulite. This set also comes with an aqua gel micocurrent activator that glides over your body.
Kim Kardashian: St. Tropez Self Tanner Bronzer Mousse Foam
Glamour reports that Kim Kardashian’s go-to self tanner is this St. Tropez bronzing mousse. The classic foam is a cult-favorite that covers up cellulite with a golden glow. Whenever I use this self tanner, I always feel like my legs look tighter and more toned. It’s an instant confidence boost!
Miranda Kerr: Kora Organics Dry Body Brush
Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr said, “Dry brushing has been a part of my wellness routine for years! It’s a simple and effective treatment anyone can do at home, and it only takes between two to three minutes each day to really see the benefits.” This Kora dry body brush helps to exfoliate, improve circulation and promote lymphatic drainage.
Gwyneth Paltrow: Lo Rox Aligned Foam Roller by Lauren Roxburgh
Gwyneth Paltrow taught Jimmy Fallon how to use a foam roller on The Tonight Show back in 2019. And her foam roller of choice is this Lo Rox Aligned Foam Roller by Paltrow’s “body whisperer” Lauren Roxburgh. This roller acts like a deep tissue massage and fat liquefier in one — obsessed!
Victoria’s Secret Models: Clarins Body Fit Cellulite Control Cream
Victoria’s Secret makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez shared her supermodel secret weapon with Glamour: “I like Clarins Bodylift Cellulite Control. It visually corrects the appearance of cellulite, but over time. It is not instant. I think bronzing gives the illusion of being slimmer, but cellulite to me is cellulite and can be seen no matter what.”
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!