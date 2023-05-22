Say Goodbye to Stubborn Cellulite With These 5 Celebrity Skincare Hacks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Recommendations we trust from celebrities, in no particular order: 1. Restaurants (they can get into all the swankiest spots!) 2. Gifts (they have great taste!) 3. Skincare (they always look flawless!). Stars have A-list access to the best dermatologists, trainers and nutritionists on the planet, so of course their bodies are in tip-top shape! But even famous females face common problems like the rest of Us.

One major issue we’ve been trying to tackle is how to get rid of stubborn cellulite. Dimples on our cheek are cute. Dimples on our thighs, however? Not so much.

Thanks to these skincare strategies from the stars, now we have five new ways to combat cellulite. Read on for these five celeb secrets!

Jennifer Aniston: NuBody by NuFace Skin Toning Device

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Aniston allegedly loves the microcurrent devices from NuFace. This NuBody toning tool firms and contours skin while smoothing away cellulite. This set also comes with an aqua gel micocurrent activator that glides over your body.

$399.00 See It!

Kim Kardashian: St. Tropez Self Tanner Bronzer Mousse Foam

Glamour reports that Kim Kardashian’s go-to self tanner is this St. Tropez bronzing mousse. The classic foam is a cult-favorite that covers up cellulite with a golden glow. Whenever I use this self tanner, I always feel like my legs look tighter and more toned. It’s an instant confidence boost!

$44.00 See It!

Miranda Kerr: Kora Organics Dry Body Brush

Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr said, “Dry brushing has been a part of my wellness routine for years! It’s a simple and effective treatment anyone can do at home, and it only takes between two to three minutes each day to really see the benefits.” This Kora dry body brush helps to exfoliate, improve circulation and promote lymphatic drainage.

$32.00 See It!

Gwyneth Paltrow: Lo Rox Aligned Foam Roller by Lauren Roxburgh

Gwyneth Paltrow taught Jimmy Fallon how to use a foam roller on The Tonight Show back in 2019. And her foam roller of choice is this Lo Rox Aligned Foam Roller by Paltrow’s “body whisperer” Lauren Roxburgh. This roller acts like a deep tissue massage and fat liquefier in one — obsessed!

$84.00 See It!

Victoria’s Secret Models: Clarins Body Fit Cellulite Control Cream

Victoria’s Secret makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez shared her supermodel secret weapon with Glamour: “I like Clarins Bodylift Cellulite Control. It visually corrects the appearance of cellulite, but over time. It is not instant. I think bronzing gives the illusion of being slimmer, but cellulite to me is cellulite and can be seen no matter what.”

$108.00 See It!

