Our Picks: The 7 Best-Smelling Luxury Hair Products of 2023

There’s no better compliment than being told you smell good. But the secret behind our scent isn’t perfume — it’s actually hair products. We’ve made it our mission to find high-end hairsprays with amazing aromas. These luxury labels deliver volume, hold and shine with a side of fragrance. From dry shampoo to texture spray, these premium products spritz just as well as they smell!

Stop and smell the hairspray! Check out the seven best hair products that smell like a dream.

Oribe Dry Texturing Spray

This dry texturing spray is my haircare holy grail! Right before going out, I’ll zhuzh this styling spray through my roots for thick volume and sexy texture. It gives my hair that perfectly undone appearance. Plus, the scent is absolutely divine!

$49.00 See It!

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

Sometimes I actually look forward to my hair being dirty so I have an excuse to use this dry shampoo. Is that weird? (Don’t answer.) Not only does this product soak up excess oil, it also smells incredible. One customer agreed, writing, “I always get compliments on how good my hair smells on days I use this.

$28.00 See It!

Morrocan Oil Luminous Hairspray

All Moroccan Oil products feature the brand’s signature scent, a blend of spicy amber musk and sweet florals. “The smell is glorious,” one shopper gushed. This lightweight hairspray extends your blowouts and provides long-lasting hold!

$26.00 See It!

Ouai Wave Spray

Created by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin (BFFs with the Kardashians), this cult-favorite Ouai Wave Spray gives you beachy waves with texture, body and shine. You’ll feel like you’re on vacation!

$28.00 See It!

Kerastase Nutritive Nectar Thermique Hair Serum

My mom and sister have the best taste in beauty products, and they swear by Kerastase for haircare. I love the smell of the entire line, but I’m particularly fond of this leave-in hair serum that I use before blow drying. It leaves my tresses smooth, soft and frizz-free!

$45.00 See It!

R+Co Park Ave Blowout Balm

Suffering from split ends and other heat tool damage? Shield your strands with this heat-protectant blowout balm! One customer called it “one of my few must-have products in life.”

$34.00 See It!

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo

No need to book a blowout at Dry Bar! You can use the same salon products from home. This is one of my all-time favorite dry shampoos, and the smell is musky in the best way.

$27.00 See It!

