The Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder has set the beauty bar high. As someone with shiny skin, I’ve been on an endless search for a product that will keep my makeup matte. I’ve tried loose powders before to no avail — the photo flashback always made me look like a ghost in pictures. My sister recommended the cult-favorite Laura Mercier setting powder, and now I’m never going back! It’s been a game-changer for my skincare routine. This award-winning powder is so popular that one is sold every 20 seconds!
So, what’s so special about this setting powder? Well, first of all, the soft-focus blurs your imperfections with a silky smoothing effect. Just like a real-life filter! The ultra-lightweight formula is breathable on your skin, never creasing or caking. And this translucent powder reduces shine for up to 16 hours of transfer-resistant wear! I usually start sweating shortly after applying makeup, but this magical makeup keeps oil at bay all day. It’s my holy grail secret weapon!
Believe it or not, this Laura Mercier setting powder has even more beauty benefits. Keep scrolling for the skinny on this skincare staple!
Get the Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder for just $40 (originally $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2023, but are subject to change.
You heard it here first — the Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder actually lives up to the hype! Virtually weightless and totally translucent, this powder delivers a shine-free finish for all-day wear. No more running to the bathroom every hour to touch up your makeup in the mirror! This powder is like a skincare shield, holding your face in place. And there’s no photo flashback!
Key ingredients include vitamin C and E powders, botanical blurring powder, skin conditioning powder and finely-milled texture. Suitable for oily skin, dry skin, combination skin and sensitive skin! This breathable powder won’t clog your pores or sink into fine lines.
Say goodbye to shine and hello to a matte glow with the Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder!
