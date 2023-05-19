Drew Barrymore Finishes Her Summer Beauty Routine With This Setting Mist

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the summer season on the horizon, it’s time to take stock of our routines. With that in mind, we set out to do research and turn to trusted sources to figure out how we should switch up our beauty regimens. One of these savvy sources is Drew Barrymore, who we’ve been obsessed with for years! Not only have we adored her iconic film roles and award-winning talk show, but she’s a self-proclaimed beauty aficionado and regularly shares the fresh finds she’s using with her Instagram followers.

She hasn’t posted a completely refreshed routine yet, but last year, she brought Us up to speed with the products she relies on in the summer. Although each pick was excellent in its own right, her final step was what caught our attention most. It’s a setting spray that can make your makeup last longer in the summer heat — and also has SPF to make sure your skin is protected from the increased rays from the sun!

Get the Supergoop! (Re)setting Refreshing Mist for prices starting at $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

We’ve all heard rave reviews about Supergoop!’s sunscreen in the past, and we’re not denying its credibility within the beauty space. But who wants to pile a plethora of products on their faces in the summer? No, thank you! If you’ve been looking for an alternative solution, this setting spray is a solid pick! It’s super lightweight and reportedly gives you the same sun protection any sunscreen does — with some added benefits to boot. Wins all around!

We obviously sweat more in the summer heat, so if we’re wearing makeup, a setting spray is required to help it stay in place. You can spray this mist on to lock in foundation, concealer and more — plus use it for touch-ups throughout the day. The smaller bottle is the ideal size to keep in your purse or take with you on a vacation! As far as summer beauty must-haves go, this setting spray is certainly one of our new top picks — and it’s all thanks to Drew Barrymore.

