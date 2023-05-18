Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know you’re getting older when you start shopping for eye creams rather than going-out tops. These days, we’re spending the weekend hitting the hay instead of hitting the club. But even with beauty sleep, we still wake up with fine lines and dark circles! They say that eyes are the window to the soul — if that’s the case, then our under-eye bags are the shutters that keep all of the bright light out. We want to glow, not fade into darkness!

We have Annie Murphy to blame for our laugh lines — the Canadian actress had Us constantly cracking up as the charming and carefree Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek. But when she’s not stealing scenes on screen, we’re stealing her beauty secrets in real life.

While embracing the aging process is essential, and we’re all about new chapters, it’s always nice to turn back the clock ever-so-slightly at times. Murphy told New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “I’m not opposed to my under eyes looking slightly younger than 36 years old. I recently discovered Caudalie’s eye cream, and it is particularly great at doing that. I’ve noticed much fewer fine lines and less dark under my eyes since using it.”

Stars — they’re just like Us. BRB, running to Amazon to score this Caudalie eye cream!

Get the Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream for just $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Cauadalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream targets wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness around the eye area. According to a clinical study, this anti-aging treatment reduced crow’s feet lines by 25%!

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and natural pearlizers, this Caudalie cream brightens and depuffs the eye contour. Plus, the cooling metal applicator feels so soothing against your skin! We also love this brand because it’s clean and sustainable.

Start your morning off with a burst of moisture when you use this Caudalie Premiere Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream. Bye-bye, under-eye bags!

