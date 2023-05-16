Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We never expect celebrities to have affordable skincare routines, but are always pleasantly surprised when A-listers reveal their everyday routines and open up about their daily staples. In fact, we recently stumbled upon a 2019 article detailing Margot Robbie‘s beauty regimen — and instantly had a “Stars, they’re just like Us” moment.

Obviously, whatever Robbie relies on is working for her — the Barbie leading lady’s skin is totally flawless. We may not be able to afford every single product from her reported regimen, but the facial resurfacing pads Robbie raves about immediately stood out to Us the most. Read on for the skin-saving scoop!

If we had to invest in only one item from Robbie’s list, it would easily be these pads from Peter Thomas Roth. They may not be the most cost-conscious version of the product, but the different benefits you may receive from this single treatment make them completely worth it. Each double-sided, pre-soaked pad is enriched with 2% salicylic acid and a 10% glycolic acid complex which helps resurface the skin.

Not sure if this will work for your complexion? Acne-prone skin can seriously benefit from this type of treatment, but they’re also ideal for general oil control and regular exfoliation! If you have enlarged pores or want to reduce the appearance of fine lines, using these pads can help. Quite frankly, we’re not surprised to hear that Robbie “can’t live without” these incredible pads!

Reviewers also wholeheartedly agree that these pads are “worth the investment” and claim they work “almost immediately.” If you use this Peter Thomas Roth essential daily, each purchase can last you about two months — but a hack we suggest to conserve the product is to cut each individual pad in half. Focus on the parts of your face which need the treatment most, and then use the excess to cover the rest of your skin. Robbie mentioned “your skin is better after” each use, and we adore scoring instant gratification at this level from our skincare. Interested? Get in on the action ahead of the summer months!

