Dark Spots and Scarring? This Ultra-Potent Vitamin C Serum Is 47% Off

When you think of your dream complexion, what words come to mind? For most of Us, “clear” and “bright” or “glowy” will be at the forefront. Whether you deal with hyperpigmentation from the sun or aging, acne and blackheads or a just a generally dull tone, your end goal is the same.

Luckily, there is one ingredient that can help address all of those skin concerns and take you one step (or 100 steps) closer to making your skincare dreams a reality. Vitamin C! There are countless vitamin C serums out there though with many different levels of potency and effectiveness. Some may irritate, some may do nothing at all. We won’t leave you to figure out which ones are worth it — how about we link you right to our pick instead?

Oh, and did we mention this must-have is 47% off right now, bringing it down under $15 on Amazon Prime? Win! When it comes to standing out, this popular K-beauty pick is more than just a pretty bottle. It’s the Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum, and it’s not here to mess around!

This serum is made with 70% fresh, organic green tangerine extract. Green tangerines have 10 times the amount of vitamin C as lemons, and they’re potent in protective antioxidants. This means they may not only help improve the appearance of current dark spots and post-acne hyperpigmentation but help prevent against future spots and scars as well.

The green tangerines used in this serum are hand-picked during a small window of the year (just four weeks in July) for maximum vitamin C levels!

This gentle yet effective formula doesn’t leave you at green tangerines though. It also adds in niacinamide and arbutin for even more brightening power, plus centella asiatica to soothe. These ingredients all work so well together, you can use this serum in the morning and at night!

In a clinical study on 21 women conducted by the Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences, participants reported seeing a 33.55% decrease in melanin levels after just four weeks of using this product. That’s major! Imagine just how radiant, crystal clear and happy your skin will be when you use it for months in a row? Okay, we’re excited — let’s make sure we grab this essential while it’s on sale!

