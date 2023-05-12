9 of the Best Amazon Beauty Deals Under $9

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s refresh your vanity, shall we? We know we’re guilty of keeping makeup, skincare and hair products way longer than we should, but there’s no better time of year to clean out your collection than now. You’ll feel so much better once you do!

Of course, we’re not just going to leave you with empty space. You’ll need new products to fill in those slots! Let’s make it happen. Below, you can find nine top-quality beauty deals on Amazon, all on sale for under $9 each. Let’s do this!

L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara Pros: Over 100,000 reviews

Available in multiple shades (and waterproof versions)

Claims to deliver 20x more volume and a 98% lengthening effect Was $13 On Sale: $6 You Save 54% See it!

Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Oil Pros: Intense hydration without the greasy residue

May strengthen nails and boost shine overnight

Made with high-quality, cold-pressed oils Was $14 On Sale: $6 You Save 57% See it!

e.l.f. Poreless Face Primer Pros: Designed to blur texture, pores and fine lines

Matte finish (great for hot weather)

Infused with vitamins A and E Was $8 On Sale: $7 You Save 13% See it!

BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Pros: Slicks back flyaways and baby hairs

Portable design

Clear formula works for all hair colors Was $8 On Sale: $7 You Save 13% See it!

NYX Studio Photogenic Concealer Pros: 23 shades, including color correctors

Made for all skin types

Buildable coverage Starting at $5.00 See it!

Looking for something else? See all current Amazon beauty deals here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

