9 of the Best Amazon Beauty Deals Under $9

Let’s refresh your vanity, shall we? We know we’re guilty of keeping makeup, skincare and hair products way longer than we should, but there’s no better time of year to clean out your collection than now. You’ll feel so much better once you do!
Of course, we’re not just going to leave you with empty space. You’ll need new products to fill in those slots! Let’s make it happen. Below, you can find nine top-quality beauty deals on Amazon, all on sale for under $9 each. Let’s do this!
L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara
Pros:
- Over 100,000 reviews
- Available in multiple shades (and waterproof versions)
- Claims to deliver 20x more volume and a 98% lengthening effect
Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Oil
Pros:
- Intense hydration without the greasy residue
- May strengthen nails and boost shine overnight
- Made with high-quality, cold-pressed oils
e.l.f. Poreless Face Primer
Pros:
- Designed to blur texture, pores and fine lines
- Matte finish (great for hot weather)
- Infused with vitamins A and E
Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil
Pros:
- Dual-sided: teardrop pencil tip and spoolie brush
- Waterproof
- Four shades
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm
Pros:
- Sheer color
- Eight-hour moisture
- 100% natural origin
BestLand Hair Finishing Stick
Pros:
- Slicks back flyaways and baby hairs
- Portable design
- Clear formula works for all hair colors
OGX Teatree Mint Scalp Treatment
Pros:
- Extra strength
- Addresses a flaking scalp
- Cleanses without stripping
NYX Studio Photogenic Concealer
Pros:
- 23 shades, including color correctors
- Made for all skin types
- Buildable coverage
Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow
Pros:
- Over 50% off
- Fallout-free, smear-proof
- Liquid-to-powder formula
