9 of the Best Amazon Beauty Deals Under $9

Let’s refresh your vanity, shall we? We know we’re guilty of keeping makeup, skincare and hair products way longer than we should, but there’s no better time of year to clean out your collection than now. You’ll feel so much better once you do!

Of course, we’re not just going to leave you with empty space. You’ll need new products to fill in those slots! Let’s make it happen. Below, you can find nine top-quality beauty deals on Amazon, all on sale for under $9 each. Let’s do this!

L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, Voluptuous Volume, Intense Length, Feathery Soft Full Lashes, No Flaking, No Smudging, No Clumping, Blackest Black, 1 Count, Packaging May Vary
L'Oreal Paris

Pros:

  • Over 100,000 reviews
  • Available in multiple shades (and waterproof versions)
  • Claims to deliver 20x more volume and a 98% lengthening effect
Was $13On Sale: $6You Save 54%
See it!

Cuccio Naturale Cuticle Oil

Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil For Repaired Cuticles Overnight - Remedy For Damaged Skin And Thin Nails - Paraben /Cruelty-Free Formula - Milk And Honey - 2.5 Oz
Cuccio

Pros:

  • Intense hydration without the greasy residue
  • May strengthen nails and boost shine overnight
  • Made with high-quality, cold-pressed oils
Was $14On Sale: $6You Save 57%
See it!

e.l.f. Poreless Face Primer

e.l.f. Poreless Face Primer, Restoring Makeup Primer For A Flawless, Smooth Canvas, Infused With Tea Tree & Vitamin A, Vegan & Cruelty-Free.47 Oz
e.l.f.

Pros:

  • Designed to blur texture, pores and fine lines
  • Matte finish (great for hot weather)
  • Infused with vitamins A and E
Was $8On Sale: $7You Save 13%
See it!

Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil

Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil, Blonde, 1 Count
Maybelline New York

Pros:

  • Dual-sided: teardrop pencil tip and spoolie brush
  • Waterproof
  • Four shades
Was $9On Sale: $8You Save 11%
See it!

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm

Burt's Bees Mothers Day Lip Balm Gifts for Mom, Tinted Moisturizing Lip Care for Women, 100% Natural, with Shea Butter, Red Dahlia (2 Pack)
Burt's Bees

Pros:

  • Sheer color
  • Eight-hour moisture
  • 100% natural origin
Was $10On Sale: $7You Save 30%
See it!

BestLand Hair Finishing Stick

Hair Finishing Stick, Small Broken Hair Finishing Cream Refreshing Not Greasy Feel Shaping Gel Cream Hair Wax Stick Fixing Bangs Stereotypes Cream
BestLand

Pros:

  • Slicks back flyaways and baby hairs
  • Portable design
  • Clear formula works for all hair colors
Was $8On Sale: $7You Save 13%
See it!

OGX Teatree Mint Scalp Treatment

OGX Extra Strength Refreshing + Invigorating Teatree Mint Dry Scalp Treatment with Witch Hazel Astringent to Help Remove Scalp Buildup, Paraben-Free, Sulfate Surfactant-Free, 4 fl oz
OGX

Pros:

  • Extra strength
  • Addresses a flaking scalp
  • Cleanses without stripping
Was $11On Sale: $8You Save 27%
See it!

NYX Studio Photogenic Concealer

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP HD Studio Photogenic Concealer Wand, Medium Coverage - Deep Golden
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

Pros:

  • 23 shades, including color correctors
  • Made for all skin types
  • Buildable coverage
Starting at $5.00
See it!

Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: GLAM ATTACK LIQUID EYESHADOW
Haus Laboratories

Pros:

  • Over 50% off
  • Fallout-free, smear-proof
  • Liquid-to-powder formula
Was $20On Sale: $8.89You Save 56%
See it!

Looking for something else? See all current Amazon beauty deals here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

A Palace Insider Revealed Princess Kate's Alleged Anti-Aging Holy Grail

15 of the Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Creams You Can Buy

15 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Ship Fast — Starting at Just $12

