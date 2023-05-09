A Palace Insider Revealed Princess Kate’s Alleged Anti-Aging Holy Grail

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
So much of skincare is a waiting game — and it’s one we often lose. Most products require weeks or months of consistent use before you see any results at all, and sometimes those results are totally nonexistent. Are same-day changes too much to ask for? We thought they were, but our minds have since been changed.
What if you could see significant changes in your skin just one hour after applying your skincare? We used to think we’d need Botox for that kind of speed, but thanks to Princess Kate, we’re now all about Biotulin!
The Princess of Wales looked completely regal, beautiful and glowing at her father-in-law, King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023. According to a palace insider, her skin dazzles thanks to the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel. It’s been reported for a while that the royal relies on this wrinkle gel. She even once allegedly recommended it to Michelle Obama!
This plant-based Botox alternative is reportedly extremely popular among royals all over, as other rumored fans of the product include the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands!
This skin gel claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just one hour, with visible results lasting up to 24 hours. Quick and effective! It’s not just about temporary results though. Keep applying and in just 30 days, you may notice your skin becoming smoother and firmer in general!
This serum, which is vegan and cruelty-free, was developed by a team of scientists led by pharmacist and chemist Dr. Claus Breuer. One of the main ingredients that makes it stand out is spilanthol, which is a natural local anasthetic derived from the extract of the plant Acmella oleracea (paracress). It’s known to reduce muscle contractions and relaxes facial features, causing the appearance of minor wrinkles, especially around the eye area, to fade away!
This skin gel also contains hyaluronic acid and imperata cylindriva (blady grass) to plump up skin with moisture for a seriously youthful complexion!
The Supreme Skin Gel is stored in a 100% airtight pump bottle to ensure hygienic application, and it’s free of sulfates, parabens, silicones, fragrances and GMOs to ensure a non-toxic, trustworthy product. Massage into face and neck daily at the start of your skincare routine for best results!
