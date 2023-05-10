15 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Ship Fast — Starting at Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are arrival times are accurate upon date of publication but are subject to change.
Time is almost up! Mother’s Day 2023 is on May 14, which means if you’re planning on ordering something online, this is your make-or-break moment. But do not fret! We’re here to help.
Below, you can find 15 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon Prime that should get to you with time to spare if you order ASAP. We made sure to pick out gifts that won’t feel last-minute at all, even if you end up waiting until the last possible second to buy them. Check out our finds!
For the Reader: Tilisma Book Page Holder
Pros:
- Easier to read with just one hand
- Handmade from natural walnut
- Different sizes available
For the Stressed-Out Mom: Renpho Eye Massager With Heat
Pros:
- Currently 48% off!
- Nearly 19,000 reviews
- Extremely relaxing
For the New Mom: Burt's Bees Belly Butter
Pros:
- Pack of three
- Number one bestseller
- For during and after pregnancy
For the Coffee Lover: Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker
Pros:
- Can make iced or hot coffee
- Accommodates mugs/tumblers up to 7 inches tall
- Can be used with any K-Cup pod
For the Skincare Fan: Moochi Professional Cosmetic Display Case
Pros:
- Waterproof, dust-proof
- Curved cover design allows for larger bottles
- No assembly required
For the Home Chef: KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
Pros:
- On sale!
- Can make smoothies, shakes, soups, dips and more
- Comes with blending jar
For the Fashionista: The Drop Orla Boxy Straw Crossbody
Pros:
- Excellent style for the upcoming summer
- Top handles and chain crossbody strap
- Three colorways
For the Beach Bum: GCI Outdoor SunShade Chair
Pros:
- Sun shade canopy for easy reading and relaxing
- Can be folded up and carried like a backpack
- Built-in beverage holder
For the Cozy Queen: Astanfy Mama Crewneck Sweatshirt
Pros:
- Numerous color and design options
- Soft, cotton-blend fabric
- On theme with the holiday
For the Puzzler: Galison Garden Path 500 Piece Puzzle
Pros:
- Absolutely beautiful image
- Pieces snap into place
- Made with non-toxic inks
For the Jokester: Aromaflare Funny Scented Candle
Pros:
- Good for a laugh but still a nice gift
- Lavender and eucalyptus scent
- Other great mom-themed candles on the same page
For the Mom With a Sweet Tooth: Godiva Dessert Truffles Chocolate Gift Box
Pros:
- 12 assorted truffles
- Giftable packaging
- Well-known, beloved brand
For the Sleepyhead: J Jimoo 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Pros:
- Available in standard, queen and king sizes
- Silk may have positive effects on hair and skin
- 57% off!
For the Writer: U Brands Soft Touch Catalina Felt Tip Pens
Pros:
- Six pens per purchase
- Non-bleed ink
- Something everyone could use!
For the Mom Who Doesn't Want Anything: CutPopUp Mother's Day Card
Pros:
- A great non-gift gift
- Space to write a personal message
- Can be easily displayed
