15 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Ship Fast — Starting at Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are arrival times are accurate upon date of publication but are subject to change.

Time is almost up! Mother’s Day 2023 is on May 14, which means if you’re planning on ordering something online, this is your make-or-break moment. But do not fret! We’re here to help.

Below, you can find 15 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon Prime that should get to you with time to spare if you order ASAP. We made sure to pick out gifts that won’t feel last-minute at all, even if you end up waiting until the last possible second to buy them. Check out our finds!

For the Reader: Tilisma Book Page Holder Pros: Easier to read with just one hand

Handmade from natural walnut

Different sizes available $12.00 See it!

For the New Mom: Burt's Bees Belly Butter Pros: Pack of three

Number one bestseller

For during and after pregnancy $38.00 See it!

For the Coffee Lover: Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker Pros: Can make iced or hot coffee

Accommodates mugs/tumblers up to 7 inches tall

Can be used with any K-Cup pod $99.99 See it!

For the Skincare Fan: Moochi Professional Cosmetic Display Case Pros: Waterproof, dust-proof

Curved cover design allows for larger bottles

No assembly required Was $42.00 See it!

For the Home Chef: KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender Pros: On sale!

Can make smoothies, shakes, soups, dips and more

Comes with blending jar Was $60 On Sale: $50 You Save 17% See it!

For the Fashionista: The Drop Orla Boxy Straw Crossbody Pros: Excellent style for the upcoming summer

Top handles and chain crossbody strap

Three colorways $40.00 See it!

For the Beach Bum: GCI Outdoor SunShade Chair Pros: Sun shade canopy for easy reading and relaxing

Can be folded up and carried like a backpack

Built-in beverage holder Was $80 On Sale: $71 You Save 11% See it!

For the Cozy Queen: Astanfy Mama Crewneck Sweatshirt Pros: Numerous color and design options

Soft, cotton-blend fabric

On theme with the holiday $36.00 See it!

For the Puzzler: Galison Garden Path 500 Piece Puzzle Pros: Absolutely beautiful image

Pieces snap into place

Made with non-toxic inks $15.00 See it!

For the Jokester: Aromaflare Funny Scented Candle Pros: Good for a laugh but still a nice gift

Lavender and eucalyptus scent

Other great mom-themed candles on the same page $17.00 See it!

For the Mom With a Sweet Tooth: Godiva Dessert Truffles Chocolate Gift Box Pros: 12 assorted truffles

Giftable packaging

Well-known, beloved brand $32.00 See it!

For the Sleepyhead: J Jimoo 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Pros: Available in standard, queen and king sizes

Silk may have positive effects on hair and skin

57% off! Was $46 On Sale: $20 You Save 57% See it!

For the Writer: U Brands Soft Touch Catalina Felt Tip Pens Pros: Six pens per purchase

Non-bleed ink

Something everyone could use! Was $23 On Sale: $12 You Save 48% See it!

For the Mom Who Doesn't Want Anything: CutPopUp Mother's Day Card Pros: A great non-gift gift

Space to write a personal message

Can be easily displayed $12.00 See it!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite Mother’s Day gift ideas below: