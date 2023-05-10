15 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Ship Fast — Starting at Just $12

Cancel OK
amazon-last-minute-mothers-day-gifts
Mother's Day gift ideas on Prime.Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are arrival times are accurate upon date of publication but are subject to change.

Time is almost up! Mother’s Day 2023 is on May 14, which means if you’re planning on ordering something online, this is your make-or-break moment. But do not fret! We’re here to help.

Below, you can find 15 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon Prime that should get to you with time to spare if you order ASAP. We made sure to pick out gifts that won’t feel last-minute at all, even if you end up waiting until the last possible second to buy them. Check out our finds!

For the Reader: Tilisma Book Page Holder

last-minute-mothers-day-book-holder
TILISMA

Pros:

  • Easier to read with just one hand
  • Handmade from natural walnut
  • Different sizes available
$12.00
See it!

For the Stressed-Out Mom: Renpho Eye Massager With Heat

RENPHO Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Heated Eye Mask Eyeris 1 Massager for Migraine, Relax Eye Strain Dark Circle Eye Bags Dry Eye, White
RENPHO

Pros:

  • Currently 48% off!
  • Nearly 19,000 reviews
  • Extremely relaxing
Was $130On Sale: $68You Save 48%
See it!

For the New Mom: Burt's Bees Belly Butter

Belly Butter Skin Care, Burt's Bees Mama Pregnancy Lotion, Stretch Mark Cream, with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, 99% Natural, 6.5 Ounce (Pack of 3) (Packaging May Vary)
Burt's Bees

Pros:

  • Pack of three
  • Number one bestseller
  • For during and after pregnancy
$38.00
See it!

For the Coffee Lover: Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Iced Coffee Maker, With Hot and Cold Coffee Capabilities, Brews Any K-Cup Pod, White
Keurig

Pros:

  • Can make iced or hot coffee
  • Accommodates mugs/tumblers up to 7 inches tall
  • Can be used with any K-Cup pod
$99.99
See it!

For the Skincare Fan: Moochi Professional Cosmetic Display Case

MOOCHI Professional Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Dust Water Proof Cosmetics Storage Display Case with Drawers Portable For Brushes Lipsticks Jewelry
MOOCHI

Pros:

  • Waterproof, dust-proof
  • Curved cover design allows for larger bottles
  • No assembly required
Was $42.00
See it!

For the Home Chef: KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender - KHBV53, 1 Liter, Aqua Sky
KitchenAid

Pros:

  • On sale!
  • Can make smoothies, shakes, soups, dips and more
  • Comes with blending jar
Was $60On Sale: $50You Save 17%
See it!

For the Fashionista: The Drop Orla Boxy Straw Crossbody

The Drop Women's Orla Boxy Straw Crossbody, Ivory, One Size
The Drop

Pros:

  • Excellent style for the upcoming summer
  • Top handles and chain crossbody strap
  • Three colorways
$40.00
See it!

For the Beach Bum: GCI Outdoor SunShade Chair

GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair
GCI Outdoor

Pros:

  • Sun shade canopy for easy reading and relaxing
  • Can be folded up and carried like a backpack
  • Built-in beverage holder
Was $80On Sale: $71You Save 11%
See it!

For the Cozy Queen: Astanfy Mama Crewneck Sweatshirt

Womens Crewneck Sweatshirt Mama Letter Print Long Sleeve Loose Fashion Pullover Tops
ASTANFY

Pros:

  • Numerous color and design options
  • Soft, cotton-blend fabric
  • On theme with the holiday
$36.00
See it!

For the Puzzler: Galison Garden Path 500 Piece Puzzle

Galison Garden Path – 500 Piece Puzzle Fun and Challenging Activity with Bright and Bold Artwork of Country Cottage and Plant Path for Adults and Families
Galison

Pros:

  • Absolutely beautiful image
  • Pieces snap into place
  • Made with non-toxic inks
$15.00
See it!

For the Jokester: Aromaflare Funny Scented Candle

Aromaflare Funny Scented Candle Best Mom Dad Gifts Gag Mother's Father's Day Gift Idea from Daughter Son Kids Novelty Birthday Present for Parents Aromatherapy Candles for Men Women
Aromaflare

Pros:

  • Good for a laugh but still a nice gift
  • Lavender and eucalyptus scent
  • Other great mom-themed candles on the same page
$17.00
See it!

For the Mom With a Sweet Tooth: Godiva Dessert Truffles Chocolate Gift Box

Godiva Chocolatier Patisserie Dessert Truffles Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 12 pc.
Godiva Chocolatier

Pros:

  • 12 assorted truffles
  • Giftable packaging
  • Well-known, beloved brand
$32.00
See it!

For the Sleepyhead: J Jimoo 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin with Hidden Zipper, 22 Momme, 600 Thread Count Natural Silk Pillowcase, Soft Smooth Both Sided Silk Pillow Cover(Silver Grey, Standard 20''×26'',1pc)
J JIMOO

Pros:

  • Available in standard, queen and king sizes
  • Silk may have positive effects on hair and skin
  • 57% off!
Was $46On Sale: $20You Save 57%
See it!

For the Writer: U Brands Soft Touch Catalina Felt Tip Pens

U Brands Soft Touch Catalina Felt Tip Pens, 0.7mm Emerald, Maroon and Purple Barrels, Black Ink, 6 Count (4520A04-24)
U Brands

Pros:

  • Six pens per purchase
  • Non-bleed ink
  • Something everyone could use!
Was $23On Sale: $12You Save 48%
See it!

For the Mom Who Doesn't Want Anything: CutPopUp Mother's Day Card

CUTPOPUP Mother's Day Card Pop Up, Birthday 3D Greeting Card (Sunflowers Basket)
CUT POPUP.COM

Pros:

  • A great non-gift gift
  • Space to write a personal message
  • Can be easily displayed
$12.00
See it!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!