15 of the Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Your Mom Friends and Extended Family

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mother’s Day 2023 is fast approaching! The holiday falls on May 14 this year, which means time is almost up for picking out your gifts. Maybe you even already have a gift ready for your mom — but what about your other friends and family?

It’s always nice to buy a Mother’s Day gift for a grandma or aunt, especially if they played a big role in your childhood. You certainly don’t want to forget your mother-in-law or stepmom either! And how about your friends or coworkers who have their own bundles of joy now? Whomever you’re looking to treat this Mother’s Day, we have 15 ideas for you below!

1. Best for Your Grandma: Cincom Hand Massager

Heat | Compression | Kneading

Pros:

Great for arthritis, carpal tunnel pain, joint soreness

Can be used for both hands

Quiet and portable

Cons:

Tech can sometimes be tricky for grandparents

Could feel a bit intense at first

This hand massager is a unique and excellent gift idea for anyone who experiences pain and soreness in their hands and wrists. Unlike others that only have compression, this one actually has massage heads for extra relief!

2. Best for Your Mother-in-Law: Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer

Electric heating plate | Three temperature settings | Five colors

Pros:

Auto shut-off after four hours

Splash-proof

Easy one-button control

Cons:

Doesn’t come with mug in photo

Must be plugged in (not battery-operated)

If your mother-in-law loves to sip on hot coffee or tea, save her the trip to the microwave and keep her drink warm with this handy little mug-heating plate!

3. Best for Your Aunt: Blue Q Novelty Crew Socks

Sizes 5-10 | Thousands of ratings | Cotton blend

Pros:

Funny and functional

1% of each sale goes to Doctors Without Borders

Cons:

Won’t fit sizes 11+

Not for aunts against cursing!

Need a cool gift for your cool aunt? She’ll be sure to get a laugh out of these novelty socks. They’re actually cute too — so she’ll want to wear them all the time!

4. Best for a New Mom: BYBBA Stingray Set

Bag, pouch and sticker set | 100% recycled material | Reusable

Pros:

15% discount when you buy this bundle

Monogram option

Available in multiple colors

Cons:

Can’t be clipped onto a stroller

No interior pockets

Whether their child isn’t crawling yet or is running around the jungle gym, any newer mom will appreciate having this spacious, reusable bag for carrying around everyday must-haves and “just in case” essentials!

$56.00 See it!

5. Best for Your BFF: Little Words Project Mama Beaded Stretch Bracelet

Handmade beaded bracelet | One size | Goldtone plate

Pros:

Cute and trendy

Has a registration code for the Nice Girl Gang

Stretchy (no clasp)

Cons:

May not fit all wrists

No personalization

This dainty “Mama” bracelet is the perfect everyday accessory for your BFF. It even comes in a giftable box!

6. Best for Your Coworker: Mesmos Perpetual Desk Calendar

Mindfulness quotes | 366 pages | Desk accessory

Pros:

No years printed — can reuse every year going forward

Self-standing

Includes February 29

Cons:

Takes up a little desk space

Not mom-specific

Give your favorite coworker a little self-care routine to look forward to every day with this desk calendar, filled with quotes from everyone from the Buddha to Frank Zappa!

7. Best for a Mom-to-Be: KeaBabies First 5 Years Baby Memory Book Journal

From pregnancy to age five | Gender neutral | 90 pages

Pros:

Space for writing, photos, keepsakes and more

Beautiful artwork throughout

Each chapter also has a blank page for additional thoughts

Cons:

Not for twins, triplets, etc.

Need to buy pre-birth to make full use of entire journal

Know someone who recently announced her pregnancy? Help her keep track of all of her special motherhood milestones with this guided journal. A sentimental gift she’ll keep forever!

8. Best for Your Stepmom: The Body Shop Lather & Slather Coconut Body Care Gift Set

Five-piece set | Coconut scent | Best for dry skin

Pros:

Comes with body wash, body butter, body mist, hand balm and bath sponge

Already packaged for gifting

Cruelty-free

Cons:

Coconut scents are not for everyone

She may be dedicated to her current routine

We know any stepmom would be so appreciative of a Mother’s Day gift just for them. Don’t forget to show her some love with this amazing beauty set, impeccably scented for summer!

9. Best for a Working Mom: Pinch Provisions Work From Anywhere Kit

18 essentials | For iPhone or Android users | Clamshell bag

Pros:

Inner mesh pockets for organization

Essentials for both her and her child

Small enough for very easy portability

Cons:

Charger not for laptop

Some contents are one-time use

Whether she’s going into the office or working remotely with her children in tow, she’ll appreciate having all of these essentials for on-the-go meetings and more. This kit comes with everything, from a phone stand to stain remover cloths!

10. Best for a Stay-at-Home Mom: Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers

Faux fur | Orthotic design | 10 colorways

Pros:

Deep heel cup for all-day comfort

Adjustable strap

Shock absorption

Cons:

No ankle strap — not for running!

Not for extended outdoor wear

Keep her feet safe from loose Legos and sticky spills with a soft pair of slippers! Stay-at-home moms are often on their feet all day long, so having contoured, supportive slippers at the ready is of the utmost importance!

11. Best for Your Daughter: Custom Raw Birthstone Necklace

Customizable | Raw gemstones | 18-inch chain

Pros:

Can choose from one to eight birthstones

Gold-plated brass chain

Handmade

Cons:

Not available in silver

Length not customizable

Did your baby grow up and have a baby of her own? Celebrate the generations with a birthstone necklace! You can get up to eight on one necklace, so you can represent her and her baby — or even her, her baby, you and your own mom!

12. Best for a Pet Mom: Wild One Cotton Dog Treat Pouch

Recycled materials | For treats and poop bags | 8.63″ x 6.25″

Pros:

Has space for treats and separate poop bag dispenser

Adjustable strap — wear as crossbody or fanny pack

Two color options

Cons:

Does not come with treats or poop bags

Won’t fit too much else

Many moms are also dog moms! Wild One is definitely one of the most giftable brands for pet parents, and this pouch is a sure way to make any walk with her pup that much easier (and more stylish)!

13. Best for Your Nail Tech or Hair Stylist: Tonymoly Peachy Dream Duo Set

Candle | Hand cream | K-beauty

Pros:

Beautiful packaging

Under $20

Bestselling hand cream and limited-edition candle

Cons:

Candle is small — scent won’t fill up a big room

No other scent options

Can’t live without your go-to nail tech, hair stylist or even makeup artist? If she’s a mom, why not add a little extra to your next tip by throwing in this gift set for Mother’s Day?

14. Best for a Single Mom Who’s Dating Again: Rya Collection Babydoll Chemise & Panties Set

Mesh | Lace | Two-piece set

Pros:

Flirty tie shoulders

Ruffle hem

Sheer

Cons:

Luxury lingerie — a pricier option

Only one color option

Have a friend or family member who’s going out on dates and needs a little extra encouragement and confidence since having her baby? This gorgeous chemise will do the trick. She’ll feel so appreciated too!

15. Best for a Mom of Multiple Kids: Papier Wonder Undated Daily Planner

96 pages (192 sides) | Hardcover with silk paper finish | Undated

Pros:

16-week view — each week with three overview page and seven daily pages

Can be personalized

Six color options

Cons:

Will need multiple to span an entire year

She may already have a planner

Moms with multiple children are busy, busy, busy! It can be hard to keep track of everyone’s appointments, games and playdates — not to mention her own self-care time — but this undated planner is here to help!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!