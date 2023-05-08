15 of the Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Your Mom Friends and Extended Family

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Mother’s Day 2023 is fast approaching! The holiday falls on May 14 this year, which means time is almost up for picking out your gifts. Maybe you even already have a gift ready for your mom — but what about your other friends and family?
It’s always nice to buy a Mother’s Day gift for a grandma or aunt, especially if they played a big role in your childhood. You certainly don’t want to forget your mother-in-law or stepmom either! And how about your friends or coworkers who have their own bundles of joy now? Whomever you’re looking to treat this Mother’s Day, we have 15 ideas for you below!
1. Best for Your Grandma: Cincom Hand Massager
Heat | Compression | Kneading
Pros:
- Great for arthritis, carpal tunnel pain, joint soreness
- Can be used for both hands
- Quiet and portable
Cons:
- Tech can sometimes be tricky for grandparents
- Could feel a bit intense at first
This hand massager is a unique and excellent gift idea for anyone who experiences pain and soreness in their hands and wrists. Unlike others that only have compression, this one actually has massage heads for extra relief!
2. Best for Your Mother-in-Law: Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer
Electric heating plate | Three temperature settings | Five colors
Pros:
- Auto shut-off after four hours
- Splash-proof
- Easy one-button control
Cons:
- Doesn’t come with mug in photo
- Must be plugged in (not battery-operated)
If your mother-in-law loves to sip on hot coffee or tea, save her the trip to the microwave and keep her drink warm with this handy little mug-heating plate!
3. Best for Your Aunt: Blue Q Novelty Crew Socks
Sizes 5-10 | Thousands of ratings | Cotton blend
Pros:
- Funny and functional
- 1% of each sale goes to Doctors Without Borders
Cons:
- Won’t fit sizes 11+
- Not for aunts against cursing!
Need a cool gift for your cool aunt? She’ll be sure to get a laugh out of these novelty socks. They’re actually cute too — so she’ll want to wear them all the time!
4. Best for a New Mom: BYBBA Stingray Set
Bag, pouch and sticker set | 100% recycled material | Reusable
Pros:
- 15% discount when you buy this bundle
- Monogram option
- Available in multiple colors
Cons:
- Can’t be clipped onto a stroller
- No interior pockets
Whether their child isn’t crawling yet or is running around the jungle gym, any newer mom will appreciate having this spacious, reusable bag for carrying around everyday must-haves and “just in case” essentials!
5. Best for Your BFF: Little Words Project Mama Beaded Stretch Bracelet
Handmade beaded bracelet | One size | Goldtone plate
Pros:
- Cute and trendy
- Has a registration code for the Nice Girl Gang
- Stretchy (no clasp)
Cons:
- May not fit all wrists
- No personalization
This dainty “Mama” bracelet is the perfect everyday accessory for your BFF. It even comes in a giftable box!
6. Best for Your Coworker: Mesmos Perpetual Desk Calendar
Mindfulness quotes | 366 pages | Desk accessory
Pros:
- No years printed — can reuse every year going forward
- Self-standing
- Includes February 29
Cons:
- Takes up a little desk space
- Not mom-specific
Give your favorite coworker a little self-care routine to look forward to every day with this desk calendar, filled with quotes from everyone from the Buddha to Frank Zappa!
7. Best for a Mom-to-Be: KeaBabies First 5 Years Baby Memory Book Journal
From pregnancy to age five | Gender neutral | 90 pages
Pros:
- Space for writing, photos, keepsakes and more
- Beautiful artwork throughout
- Each chapter also has a blank page for additional thoughts
Cons:
- Not for twins, triplets, etc.
- Need to buy pre-birth to make full use of entire journal
Know someone who recently announced her pregnancy? Help her keep track of all of her special motherhood milestones with this guided journal. A sentimental gift she’ll keep forever!
8. Best for Your Stepmom: The Body Shop Lather & Slather Coconut Body Care Gift Set
Five-piece set | Coconut scent | Best for dry skin
Pros:
- Comes with body wash, body butter, body mist, hand balm and bath sponge
- Already packaged for gifting
- Cruelty-free
Cons:
- Coconut scents are not for everyone
- She may be dedicated to her current routine
We know any stepmom would be so appreciative of a Mother’s Day gift just for them. Don’t forget to show her some love with this amazing beauty set, impeccably scented for summer!
9. Best for a Working Mom: Pinch Provisions Work From Anywhere Kit
18 essentials | For iPhone or Android users | Clamshell bag
Pros:
- Inner mesh pockets for organization
- Essentials for both her and her child
- Small enough for very easy portability
Cons:
- Charger not for laptop
- Some contents are one-time use
Whether she’s going into the office or working remotely with her children in tow, she’ll appreciate having all of these essentials for on-the-go meetings and more. This kit comes with everything, from a phone stand to stain remover cloths!
10. Best for a Stay-at-Home Mom: Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers
Faux fur | Orthotic design | 10 colorways
Pros:
- Deep heel cup for all-day comfort
- Adjustable strap
- Shock absorption
Cons:
- No ankle strap — not for running!
- Not for extended outdoor wear
Keep her feet safe from loose Legos and sticky spills with a soft pair of slippers! Stay-at-home moms are often on their feet all day long, so having contoured, supportive slippers at the ready is of the utmost importance!
11. Best for Your Daughter: Custom Raw Birthstone Necklace
Customizable | Raw gemstones | 18-inch chain
Pros:
- Can choose from one to eight birthstones
- Gold-plated brass chain
- Handmade
Cons:
- Not available in silver
- Length not customizable
Did your baby grow up and have a baby of her own? Celebrate the generations with a birthstone necklace! You can get up to eight on one necklace, so you can represent her and her baby — or even her, her baby, you and your own mom!
12. Best for a Pet Mom: Wild One Cotton Dog Treat Pouch
Recycled materials | For treats and poop bags | 8.63″ x 6.25″
Pros:
- Has space for treats and separate poop bag dispenser
- Adjustable strap — wear as crossbody or fanny pack
- Two color options
Cons:
- Does not come with treats or poop bags
- Won’t fit too much else
Many moms are also dog moms! Wild One is definitely one of the most giftable brands for pet parents, and this pouch is a sure way to make any walk with her pup that much easier (and more stylish)!
13. Best for Your Nail Tech or Hair Stylist: Tonymoly Peachy Dream Duo Set
Candle | Hand cream | K-beauty
Pros:
- Beautiful packaging
- Under $20
- Bestselling hand cream and limited-edition candle
Cons:
- Candle is small — scent won’t fill up a big room
- No other scent options
Can’t live without your go-to nail tech, hair stylist or even makeup artist? If she’s a mom, why not add a little extra to your next tip by throwing in this gift set for Mother’s Day?
14. Best for a Single Mom Who’s Dating Again: Rya Collection Babydoll Chemise & Panties Set
Mesh | Lace | Two-piece set
Pros:
- Flirty tie shoulders
- Ruffle hem
- Sheer
Cons:
- Luxury lingerie — a pricier option
- Only one color option
Have a friend or family member who’s going out on dates and needs a little extra encouragement and confidence since having her baby? This gorgeous chemise will do the trick. She’ll feel so appreciated too!
15. Best for a Mom of Multiple Kids: Papier Wonder Undated Daily Planner
96 pages (192 sides) | Hardcover with silk paper finish | Undated
Pros:
- 16-week view — each week with three overview page and seven daily pages
- Can be personalized
- Six color options
Cons:
- Will need multiple to span an entire year
- She may already have a planner
Moms with multiple children are busy, busy, busy! It can be hard to keep track of everyone’s appointments, games and playdates — not to mention her own self-care time — but this undated planner is here to help!
