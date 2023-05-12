Reese Witherspoon’s Makeup Artist Prepped Her Skin With This $15 Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Three years ago, when the world was under lockdown and face masks were the must-have accessory, the Emmy Awards were held virtually. But that didn’t stop the stars from shining bright from the comfort of their own homes, including the radiant Reese Witherspoon. She may have been rocking a Louis Vuitton dress, but the beauty products she wore were much more affordable. The Oscar winner’s makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan exclusively applied skincare from The Inkey List, a beauty brand known for simple ingredients at a spectacularly low cost.

In addition to the Q10 Antioxidant Serum and cult-favorite Caffeine Eye Cream, Witherspoon wore The Inkey List’s Polyglutamic Acid Serum. Deenihan told Refinery 29 that this serum is “the perfect makeup base or primer to lock in moisture and create a thin veil over the skin allowing makeup to glide on seamlessly.”

Unlike most celebrity skincare, this serum only costs $15! Finally a budget-friendly beauty buy that won’t break the bank.

Get the Polyglutamic Acid Serum for just $15 at The Inkey List!

Hyaluronic acid gets all the hype for hydration, but polyglutamic acid can actually retain four times more moisture than its competition. This powerful ingredient helps reduce fine lines while brightening and evening skin tone. Silky-smooth and lightweight, this Polyglutamic Acid Serum really is a magical makeup base.

This gentle formula is suitable for all shoppers, from those with sensitive skin to pregnant and breastfeeding mamas. Essentially, if you’re struggling with dry skin, this serum is for you!

Get the Polyglutamic Acid Serum for just $15 at The Inkey List!

Shoppers are sold on this Polyglutamic Acid Serum from The Inkey List! “This is such a great serum!” one customer gushed. “It makes my skin so smooth, plump, and moisturized, and it gives my skin a really nice glow as well.” Another reviewer agreed, writing, “My skin has literally never looked better since I started using this, so much plumper and softer.” And one beauty junkie declared, “This stuff is unbelievable as a makeup base. I am skin and makeup obsessed and even though this is by far the cheapest product I use, it is one of the best.”

Just like you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, don’t judge a beauty product by its price! Expensive does not necessarily mean more effective. You can still get all the benefits of a premium product with this inexpensive serum from The Inkey List!

See it! Get the Polyglutamic Acid Serum for just $15 at The Inkey List!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more serums here and shop all other products from The Inkey List here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: