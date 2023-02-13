Scarlett Johansson’s Makeup Artist Uses This Cream to ‘Wake Up the Eyes’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even when waking up early in the morning is hard, there’s always one thing we can look forward to that will make it better: our daily dose of caffeine. For many of us, that comes in the form of a cup of coffee or a sweet, flavored latte. For others, it might be tea or even an energy shot added to a fruit smoothie.

We want to introduce a totally different way to add caffeine to your day. While the coffee may have you physically feeling more awake, it’s a caffeinated eye cream that could have you looking more awake, youthful and rejuvenated. How about grabbing one you’ve even seen on the red carpet — and on sale for just $11?

We’re talking about The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream, a fan-favorite that often sells out. Celebrity makeup artist Frankie Boyd actually used this eye cream to prep Scarlett Johansson’s eye area for the 77th Golden Globes in January 2020. He shared the details of the actress’ glowy glam on Instagram, noting that this cream “wakes up the eyes, reduces the appearance puffiness and fine lines.”

Along with de-puffing caffeine, this eye cream contains Matrixyl 3000 peptide, which may boost collagen production for an anti-aging effect. It may also create a smooth texture for makeup. You’ll also find Albizia Julibrissin bark extract in the ingredients, known to reduce signs of fatigue. Goodbye, dark circles!

This eye cream even earns extra points by coming in a recyclable tube. Once you’ve used it up, just remove the cap, cut the top, rinse and recycle! Make sure you have a backup ready to go though. It might be smart to stock up now while it’s on sale and in stock!

As noted, this eye cream will be a great boost for your eye area in the morning, but you can also use it at night to cool down. Pop it in the fridge 30 minutes before use for a seriously refreshing effect. To apply, pat gently around the contour of the eye after cleansing. Use your ring finger and remember not to pull on the delicate skin. Just pat, pat, pat until absorbed!

