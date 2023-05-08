This $10 Hyaluronic Acid Serum Is Bestselling, Award-Winning and Game-Changing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with dry, dull and damaged skin? Maybe your complexion is acne-prone or aging. Regardless of your particular problem, one thing’s for sure — you’ll have to pay the price for a solution. In our experience, skincare issues rarely just improve overnight, but dermatologist-recommended remedies cost a pretty penny. In fact, we just highlighted a celeb-favorite hyaluronic acid serum that sells for over $300! That’s just not in our beauty budget right now.

Skincare shouldn’t have to cost an arm and a leg! We want our facial products at face value. So, we were thrilled to discover this $10 hyaluronic acid serum from The Inkey List! An Allure Best of Beauty Award winner, this daily essential delivers a boost of hydration that leaves skin feeling soft and smooth. There’s no catch here — it’s just a super serum at a super value.

Upgrade your skincare routine with this affordable hyaluronic acid serum!

Get the Hyaluronic Acid Serum for just $10 at The Inkey List!

The Hyaluronic Acid Serum from The Inkey List is not just your basic bestseller. According to the beauty brand, one of these products is sold every 20 second worldwide! This hydrating serum targets dehydrated skin, as well as fine lines and wrinkles. And shoppers with acne issues have also benefited from this skincare staple!

So, what’s all the hype about hyaluronic acid? Byrdie reports that the iconic ingredient hydrates and plumps skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The Inkey List’s hyaluronic acid serum also soothes skin after cleansing and balances the pH levels. You don’t need to spend a fortune to see results!

Get the Hyaluronic Acid Serum for just $10 at The Inkey List!

The proof is in the praise! These rave reviews from shoppers speak for themselves:

“It literally saved my skin.”

“Beautiful product at a beautiful price! Glides on and makes your skin feel wonderful. This serum makes your skin look and feel like glass!”

“The texture of my skin has changed completely since using this, much more plump and supple.”

Get your glow on with this lightweight hyaluronic acid serum from The Inkey List! Dry skin belongs in the winter. Stay hydrated all summer long!

See it! Get the Hyaluronic Acid Serum for just $10 at The Inkey List!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more products for acne and breakouts here and shop all other products from The Inkey List here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!