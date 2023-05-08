Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Professional makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell (@makeupxka) has worked with some of our favorite stars and social media personalities, from Paige DeSorbo to Serena Kerrigan. We’re obsessed with her makeup tutorials on TikTok, so naturally our ears perked up when she said she found a “dupe” for the cult-favorite foundation Armani Luminous Silk. Sewell then proceeded to apply the aforementioned foundation on one side of her face to a side-by-side comparison with the affordable alternative.

“Very your skin-but-better,” she said, describing the Armani foundation. “Looks like skin, you never look cakey with it, photographs amazing but so expensive. I discovered this [similar product] years ago. It’s the Maybelline Dream Radiant Foundation. So good! Even on the hand, they look so similar. It is so beautiful! Genuinely looks the same, wears the same. You cannot tell the difference. The shade match is pretty much identical. I cannot get enough of this foundation.”

Read on to shop this fabulous foundation from Amazon!

Get the Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Medium Coverage Hydrating Makeup for just $12 (originally $14) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Maybelline Dream Radiant Liquid Medium Coverage Hydrating Makeup is literally a dream come true for beauty buffs! Not only is this product $57 cheaper than the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation (yes, you read that right), but it also delivers skincare benefits in addition to makeup magic.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen, this Maybelline foundation provides 12-hour hydration with a radiant finish. Lightweight with medium coverage, this formula leaves your skin smooth, plump and healthy while evening skin tone and covering imperfections. Ideal for dry skin!

It turns out that shoppers also swear by this top-rated foundation! “All-day coverage and flawless skin!” one customer declared. “When I say this foundation hydrates my skin, I’m not exaggerating! My complexion looks beautiful and lasts me all day!” Another reviewer raved, “Feels like nothing. Looks like perfect skin, not makeup.”

Save that extra $57 and buy this Maybelline Dream Radiant foundation instead!

