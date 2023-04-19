This Self Tanning Face Mist Is the Absolute Easiest Way to a Golden Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Glowing, goddess skin! It’s what we all want — but achieving the perfect tan isn’t some simple, mindless task. It’s essentially a whole scientific process, especially if you’re dedicated to self tanning products. Tanning in the sun, as we all know, isn’t great for your skin — and you might want to show up to the beach already looking sun-kissed. That’s why we need effective self tanners!

Of course, many self tanners smell bad, turn your skin orange, transfer onto your clothes and sheets or leave streaky marks everywhere. There’s also the issue of if you can use them on your face or not without breaking out. If you just want something that works for once — and only takes seconds to apply — we’ve got you!

Get the Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist for just $30 at Coco & Eve!

This product is best described as “innovative tanning mist technology combined with skin loving antioxidants and hydration.” It’s a self tanner in face mist form, and it’s just as easy to use as it sounds. After cleansing and drying your face and neck, simply spray a light layer all over, holding the bottle seven to eight inches away from your skin. No need to overdo it!

Let the product absorb for at least 30 seconds (yes, that’s it!), and then follow up with the rest of your skincare routine (serums, moisturizers, etc.). You’re done! Your tan should fully develop within the next six hours. As one reviewer wrote, this method is “so much easier than brushing it on”!

Other shoppers are now calling this product “a staple” in their routine that “provides a beautiful golden glow.” One said it evens out their skin tone so well, they’re actually planning to use it “in place of a concealer.” And yes, reviewers are reporting that it even “works for acne-prone skin”! (Shop more great tanners for acne-prone skin here!)

Get the Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist for just $30 at Coco & Eve!

This streak-free self tanning mist is made with 100% natural DHA for healthy color, plus the “skin loving” ingredients we mentioned earlier. HyalurosmoothTM, a plant extract active similar to hyaluronic acid, may boost hydration by 40% in 30 minutes (based on instrumental test conducted with Cassia Seed extract). Meanwhile, an antioxidant complex may boost collagen by +93% and improve the look of fine lines (based on in vitro testing conducted with vegetal extract). You’ll also find Balinese botanicals including passionfruit, watermelon and coconut help moisturize, smooth, balance and nourish skin!

This lightweight, fast-absorbing tanning mist is also vegan, cruelty-free, toxin-free, silicone-free, paraben-free and gluten-free. It’s even ethically-sourced!

We know you all probably have one more crucial question. How often should you use this mist? As often as you see fit! Reapplication is recommended every two to four days in most cases, but it’s up to you and how you like your tan!

Get the Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist for just $30 at Coco & Eve!

Looking for something else? Explore more of Coco & Eve’s tanning products here! Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!