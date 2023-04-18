10 Positive Energy Jewelry Pieces Perfect for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Your jewelry collection doesn’t just have to be a series of accessories — there are options which have more of a purpose and may actually make a difference in your life! Whether you’re looking to manifest new energy by using crystals or desire an everyday item which can provide some stress relief, there are tons of options out there which may speak to your personal needs.

And naturally, the spring is the ideal time to pick up fresh pieces, because this season represents new beginnings! We’ve made it through the winter, flowers are blooming again and we’re feeling inspired — if you want to bring more positive energy into your life, check out these fabulous finds which may help heighten your experience!

HOPE LOVE SHINE New Beginnings Rainbow Moonstone Necklace Channel your inner growth era and get inspired by this moonstone necklace, which is said to signify new beginnings! $30.00 See it!

Cherry Tree Collection Gemstone Beaded Bracelet This beaded bracelet comes in so many different iterations which all have different meanings, so you can pick out one which suits your individual style! Starting at $10.00 See it!

KARMA AND LUCK Tranquil Voice Women's Triple Protection Wrap Bracelet This bracelet is seriously stunning and features different crystal beads which may channel specific energies into your life! $99.00 See it!

Enjoy Risingsun Tiger Eye Bracelet Tiger’s eye is a stone said to ward off negativity and help you feel more intuitive! Starting at $14.00 See it!

Reiki and Wellness by Stephanie Handmade Palo Santo Bracelet Palo santo is a sacred wood typically burned to help create a clean and positive space, but it’s said to be equally as powerful in this beaded form! $21.00 See it!

Yaomiao 3 Piece Crystal Necklace Set With this set, you receive three different crystals which symbolize various purposes — wear them alone or together depending on how you’re feeling! $9.00 See it!

Jardme Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet This bracelet has a main crystal plus a small bead on the side which you can use to drop different essential oils for stress relief throughout the day! $11.00 See it!

Hamoery Lava Rock Bead Chakra Bracelet The beads on this bracelet represent seven chakras you can channel while wearing it to feel fully centered and at peace! Starting at $6.00 See it!

STORYJEWELLERY Spinning Fidget Ring You can spin the mini rings on this ring if you need to fidget with something when you’re feeling overwhelmed! $20.00 See it!

STORYJEWELLERY Fidget Ring This ring is similar to the one we just mentioned, but it has a little more of a bling factor if that better suits your jewelry aesthetiic! $25.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!