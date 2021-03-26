Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we had to pick one celebrity who inspires us in just about every way, Jennifer Lopez would be at the top of the list. We wouldn’t even have to think about it. The ageless beauty has been impressing the world for decades with her flawless skin and makeup, stunning hair, iconic fashion choices (including the green Versace dress at the Grammys in 2000), unbelievably fit body, ambition and undeniable talent — whether she’s on stage or on the silver screen. Since bursting onto the scene as a Fly Girl on In Living Color in the early 1990s, she’s continuously made an undeniable impact. From her legendary role in Selena, to her memorable music videos like “Waiting for Tonight,” to her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, it’s safe to say the 51-year-old is one of the most influential forces in the entertainment industry. In fact, a slew of awards, including the 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award and the 2018 MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, truly prove that!

Since we’ve spent so much time researching what J. Lo just wore, how J. Lo did this and how J. Lo did that, we wanted to compile some of her top secrets into one master list. That way, whether you’re looking for style inspiration or a new workout routine, you can refer back here. Ready to learn how Jenny from the Block lives her best life? Let’s do it!

J. Lo’s Skincare Faves

Now that Lopez has her own skincare line, she’s obviously all about using and promoting JLO Beauty, which has absolutely stellar reviews so far. She’s revealed some of her other go-to anti-aging products in the past though. Forbes once revealed her love for StriVectin eye creams, and a couple of years later on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lopez raved about Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, her go-to moisturizer. She has also stated that glycolic acid is a must in her skincare routine, which is why we recommend this Caudalie essence. Of course, as is the case with many other top stars, we know she loves La Mer as well, once telling Popsugar that she swears by the luxurious brand’s famous Créme de la Mer!

J. Lo’s Makeup and Beauty Faves

J. Lo’s long-time makeup artist, Mary Phillips, once revealed to Glamour that this ultra-affordable L’Oréal Paris highlighter is a must for Lopez’s famous glow. We also got a peek into a ton of her go-to products during her “All I Have” show in Las Vegas, thanks to Allure. The mix included this Tarte lipstick, this Hourglass foundation stick and this Tatcha mist, which is great for setting makeup or simply refreshing dry, tired skin. We also have a Lopez pick for bronzed, sun-kissed skin. InStyle revealed that she wore the Scott Barnes Body Bling Bronzer to the 2020 Golden Globes!

J. Lo’s Hair Faves

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton once revealed to Today that this Dream Coat spray, which is like an “umbrella for the hair,” was a must for both J. Lo’s and Kim Kardashian‘s sleek bobs back in 2018. More recently, we saw that Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo was behind Lopez’s iconic hair in her “Medicine” music video. She also told Today that when it comes to hairspray, this affordable L’Oreal Paris Elnett Satin hairspray has been her go-to forever!

J. Lo’s Style Faves

J. Lo loves Quay sunglasses so much that she’s even collaborated with the brand. One style we’ve seen her rock is this Fully Booked pair. Another brand the star has worked with is Coach, and you can check out a gorgeous crossbody she helped design here. For actual clothing, she recently wore a pair of Brunello Cucinelli jeans, and you can shop multiple picks from the brand at Saks. For something a little more budget-friendly, let’s not forget that J. Lo was the undisputed queen of Juicy Couture tracksuits — which are totally coming back into style!

J. Lo’s Diet Tricks

J. Lo’s personal trainer and life coach, Dodd Romero, once exclusively revealed to Us that J. Lo’s ultra-clean diet was based around five categories: protein, vegetables, fats, carbohydrates and water. She always starts with lemon water in the mornings and stays away from processed foods. She likes egg whites, white meat turkey, chicken breast and grass-fed beef, fish and nuts. She’ll also have cheat days, of course, and loves cookies!

J. Lo’s Workout Routine

Romero also revealed that when it came to the gym, J. Lo usually went through five compound sets: supported lunges with dumbbells into weighted rope crunches; single dumbbell sumo squats into hanging leg raises; weighted leg presses into calf raises; seated leg extensions into weighted lying leg curls; and weighted hip thrusts into calf raises. We’ve also seen her working out at home with Alex Rodriguez, using dumbbells and kettlebells. We love this kettlebell because you can adjust the weight!

