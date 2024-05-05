Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is the season of reinvention — seriously! Whether you’re trying to reorganize your house or your closet, now is the time to put a pep in your step to get it done. We have news for you! Wayfair’s famous Way Day is currently underway, and it’s going on until May 6. This big sale includes sales and deals on everything from furniture to outdoor lighting to tables and chairs — so hurry and snag some items while you can!

Related: Way Day Is This Weekend — What You Need to Know and Deals to Get Ahead Haven’t heard of Way Day? Way Day is essentially the furniture and home decor version of Prime Day. Oh, and it’s hosted by Wayfair, not Amazon. It’s Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year! Wayfair offers up to 80% off thousands of bestselling tables, chairs, sofas, beds, area rugs and more plus free shipping. If you’ve […]

From fully-functioning outdoor pits to comfy comforter sets, Wayfair’s Way Day sale is the perfect time to get all your new home furnishings. We rounded up ten deals to shop during Way Day that will help you breathe new life into your dwellings — read on to see our picks!

Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair with Wooden Legs and One Pillow

This Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair with Wooden Legs and One Pillow is a modern option that will become your new favorite piece of furniture — was $160, now just $124!

Blackstone 28″ Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover

Spring and summer practically beg you to best your grilling skills and this Blackstone 28″ Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover can help — was $300, now just $200!

Powhattan Microfiber Reversible Comforter Set

Nothing beats sleeping on a soft comforter. This Powhattan Microfiber Reversible Comforter Set comes with a comforter and two standard pillow shams — was $50, now just $25!

Mercury Row Bria 58” Media Console

This Mercury Row Bria 58” Media Console is a polished way to store all your entertainment devices — and this one has a sight vintage flair — was $400, now just $180!

Beachcrest Home 23.25″ H x 32″ W Propane Outdoor Fire Pit

The season of bonfires and outdoor gatherings is upon Us, and this Beachcrest Home 23.25″ H x 32″ W Propane Outdoor Fire Pit will help you host your own event chicly — was $510, now just $170!

Everly Quinn Brocklehurst Metal Bar Cart

If hosting and entertaining is your jam, this Everly Quinn Brocklehurst Metal Bar Cart will help you do it in a convenient and succinct way — was $59, now just $47!

Ebern Designs Chelsea 77” Upholstered Sofa

If you love the sleek, luxe vibe velvet provides, you’ll love this Ebern Designs Chelsea 77” Upholstered Sofa — was $406, now just $323!

Wade Logan Axia Tufted Velvet Dining Chair (Set of 2)

We love this Wade Logan Axia Tufted Velvet Dining Chair Set because they have a vintage, but modern twist and the color is to die for — was $499, now just $147!

Mistana Albion Oriental Rug

This Mistana Albion Oriental Rug will elevate any room. It’s stain-resistant and has a unique antique look that’s super eye-catching — was $360, now just $114!

Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus Carpet Cleaner

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

For those who need a new way to keep their carpets free of pet hair and smells, this Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus Carpet Cleaner could help due to its heavy-duty cleaning power — was $270, now just $166!