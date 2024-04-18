Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re moving, or if you’re just looking to spruce up your current space, you know what a labyrinth the world of furniture shopping can be. The vision in your head of a beautifully clean, Joanna Gaines-style living room just hasn’t come to fruition, and it seems that the only furniture pieces you really love are in the quadruple-digit price range. Agh!

Some might say to lower your expectations, but the furniture deals at Walmart right now prove that no, you don’t need to lower your expectations to find a meant-to-be piece — in fact, you just may raise your expectations! We sifted through hundreds of deals to find the best couches, sofas, beds, desks, dining tables and more for a fraction of the price…our expectations have never been higher.

So whether you’re moving to a new place or trying to make your space feel new, you can do so while being a financially responsible human and remaining faithful to your bank account. It’s hard to believe these expensive-looking pieces are on sale…let’s take advantage of it! Consider your bedroom, living room and kitchen furniture shopping done!

Living Room

Our Absolute Favorite: Futons are one of the best ways to host more people at your home. This linen futon will fit in your living room, bedroom, home office or guest room — you’ll finally be able to invite the whole family this year!

Kitchen

Our Absolute Favorite: Buying a table and chairs can be a pain, especially when trying to coordinate the two. The beauty of this 5-piece set is that it comes with a table and chairs, so no more scrolling around hoping to find the perfect match!

Bedroom

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve been on the lookout for a classy crowd favorite, the search stops here! This simple yet luxe-looking bestseller has a memory foam headboard, non-slip feet, upholstered side rails and a durable design.