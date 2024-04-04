Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mother’s Day isn’t coming up coming up, but it’s coming up! We’ve got a little over five weeks until we get to celebrate all of the wonderful mothers out there — it seems far away now, but it’ll creep up quickly! If you’ve typically gift shopped last minute, let this be your year to finally get ahead.

And while gifts aren’t necessary to show your love and appreciation, a thoughtful gift never hurts! Being ahead of the game will ease your mind so that you’re cool as a cucumber the week before Mom’s Day. Whatever you’re budget, we’ve laid out 25 of our favorite gifts that you can grab now and then forget about Mother’s Day shopping until next year.

Let’s jump in!

Best Gifts Under $25

Our Absolute Favorite: It seems like everyone’s mom is health-conscious and loves coffee, doesn’t it? This sugar-free caramel coffee syrup has zero calories, zero carbs and zero grams of sugar. The only thing it has a lot of is 5-star reviews! (And by a lot, we mean over 57,000 a lot!) She can mix it into her coffee, tea, protein shake or even yogurt!

Best Gifts Under $100

Our Absolute Favorite: Chances are you got the travel gene from your mom. This lightweight luggage expands for an additional two inches of packing space which — if you’ve traveled, you know — makes a huge difference. You’re going to want to grab one of these for everyone you know!

Best Gifts Under $300

Our Absolute Favorite: A picture is worth a thousand words, and that’s even more true when there are endless pictures. This digital picture frame has near-perfect reviews and for good reason! Upload a high-res picture of you and your mom instantly from your phone and change the photo whenever!