It’s springtime and that means we’re all looking for a little refresh. Maybe a refresh means cleaning out your closet and grabbing a few new floral tops, or maybe it’s something simpler like trying a new hairstyle or painting your nails a bright color. Regardless, something’s exciting about a refresh at this time of year!

If you’re looking for a simple yet effective way to revitalize your style, it doesn’t get much easier than a new piece of jewelry. Not only is jewelry ultra-versatile, but it can be worn all year round! The right piece ties together your whole outfit, adds some pizzazz to otherwise dull outfits and makes any ensemble a bit more sophisticated.

So get ready for a fashion refresh! Whether you’re a gold or silver gal, there’s a sparkly piece of jewelry — within your budget, of course — waiting for you!

Jewelry Under $25

Our Absolute Favorite: Initial necklaces are totally in, as are layered necklaces…why not combine them into one? This gold-plated necklace happens to be half-off right now. We think it’s a sign!

Jewelry $25 to $100

Our Absolute Favorite: We love the look of sparkly studs. You’re going to want to wear them to work, dinner with friends and even around the house. Grab them in either gold or silver!

Jewelry $100 to $250

Our Absolute Favorite: Simple elegance is the name of the game with this stunning Movado necklace. It doesn’t matter what you’re wearing — the necklace level up any outfit, guaranteed!