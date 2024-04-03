Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s springtime and that means we’re all looking for a little refresh. Maybe a refresh means cleaning out your closet and grabbing a few new floral tops, or maybe it’s something simpler like trying a new hairstyle or painting your nails a bright color. Regardless, something’s exciting about a refresh at this time of year!
If you’re looking for a simple yet effective way to revitalize your style, it doesn’t get much easier than a new piece of jewelry. Not only is jewelry ultra-versatile, but it can be worn all year round! The right piece ties together your whole outfit, adds some pizzazz to otherwise dull outfits and makes any ensemble a bit more sophisticated.
So get ready for a fashion refresh! Whether you’re a gold or silver gal, there’s a sparkly piece of jewelry — within your budget, of course — waiting for you!
Jewelry Under $25
Our Absolute Favorite: Initial necklaces are totally in, as are layered necklaces…why not combine them into one? This gold-plated necklace happens to be half-off right now. We think it’s a sign!
- Dainty Leaf Set Earrings — originally $17, now $14!
- Fesciory Leopard Bangle Bracelets — $12!
- Herier Rhinestone Chandelier Earrings — $10!
Jewelry $25 to $100
Our Absolute Favorite: We love the look of sparkly studs. You’re going to want to wear them to work, dinner with friends and even around the house. Grab them in either gold or silver!
- Uncommon James Leading Lady Pendant Necklace — $52!
- Miabella Italian Byzantine Bracelet — $37!
- Lefil Birthstone Necklace — originally $60, now $54!
Jewelry $100 to $250
Our Absolute Favorite: Simple elegance is the name of the game with this stunning Movado necklace. It doesn’t matter what you’re wearing — the necklace level up any outfit, guaranteed!
- Beam and Bask Moissanite Diamond Pendant — originally $160, now $136!
- Nonnyl Akoya Pearls Earrings — $190!
- Birthdate Co Pendant — originally $199, now $149!