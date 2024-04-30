Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes, all your skin needs is something simple. If you’ve been trying out multi-step routines and noticing irritation, or if you think bombarding your skin with new products might be causing you some issues, it might be time to revert to a less cluttered routine. And a simpler product in general. That’s why you should check out a special cream from Krave Beauty that ticks all those boxes and then some.

Related: The 17 Best Hydrating Moisturizers in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The whole purpose of moisturizers is that they’re hydrating, but some are better at that job than others. If you have dry skin or just want a moisturizer that will quench your skin’s thirst, start with […]

The Krave Beauty Oat So Simple Water Cream is just $28, and it’s made to feel just like you’re putting on a moisturizer as lightweight as water. It’s made with less than 9 ingedients, including oat, water, four moisturizers, two skin emollients, one formula stabilizer, and that’s all! Made for all skin types, namely sensitive skin, it’s great for soothing and hydrating dry skin without any additional or unexpected irritation.

Get the Oat So Simple Water Cream for just $28 at Krave Beauty!

This moisturizer is so simple but nourishing, it’s going to quickly become your favorite. It’s great for gentle calming and essential hydration, and can seal in the moisture you already have, so you don’t continue having additional water loss – thirsty skin is no fun at all. And with plant-derived squalane and trehalose, you’ll keep reaping the benefits of this cream all day long.

Get the Oat So Simple Water Cream for just $28 at Krave Beauty!

Whether you want to simplify your skincare routine or upgrade to something that doesn’t send your skin into a panic, this simple moisturizer is a great choice. It fits anyone’s moisturizer needs, it works great, and it feels like a drink of water for parched skin. It’s also quite affordable. What are you waiting for? It’s time to get basic.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Oat So Simple Water Cream for just $28 at Krave Beauty!