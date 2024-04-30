Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Haven’t heard of Way Day? Way Day is essentially the furniture and home decor version of Prime Day. Oh, and it’s hosted by Wayfair, not Amazon. It’s Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year! Wayfair offers up to 80% off thousands of bestselling tables, chairs, sofas, beds, area rugs and more plus free shipping. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to update your home, or if you’re moving this spring like some of Us, the furniture stars are aligning!

The Way Day sale technically runs from Saturday, May 4, to Monday, May 6, but thousands of items will become available to app shoppers early on May 3, some an extra 20% off. In other words, you’ll have 24 hours to grab what you want for a steal before the masses do! But that’s not to say Wayfair is deal-free in the interim…

There are thousands of pre-party deals running right now that we’re taking advantage of. Whether you’re looking for a new sectional, desk, kitchen table or area rug, you’re covered with this pre-party sale!

Best Living Room Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen such a functional coffee table? The top lifts off, making it a desk and opening up an entire storage compartment. Two drawers are icing on the storage cake!

Best Bedroom Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re loving the luxe look of this wingback bed. The velvet material is soft and skin-friendly, not to mention elegant and grand. The bed is suitable for any mattress — memory foam, spring, the like!

Best Decor Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: You’d think finding a nice mirror would be easy, but if you’ve ever tried to find one, you know how hard it is! This one comes in six different colors and ten different sizes.