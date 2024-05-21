Jennifer Garner is showing her support for her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.

“Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”

The insider adds that Garner, 52, knows firsthand that being in the spotlight “can put a strain” on their relationship.

Garner’s rep did not respond to Us’ request for comment.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

Speculation swirled that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage had hit a rough patch after the duo were not photographed together for 47 days. However, since the breakup rumors began, the twosome were spotted and photographed attending a school function for one of his kids on Thursday, May 16.

Us confirmed that Affleck, 51, moved out of his and Lopez’s L.A. home “several weeks ago” and relocated to a rental home, which Garner was spotted heading into on Saturday, May 19. Neither Affleck nor Lopez, 54, have yet to publicly address their living situation. Us reached out to reps of both for comment.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

The insider noted that Lopez “is very focused on work” while preparing for her This Is Me … Live tour, which kicks off in June. The source added, “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

A separate insider noted that the two aren’t planning to separate, while a third source shared that Affleck and Lopez are continuing to put in the work in their relationship.

Related: Everything Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Have Said About Their Relationship Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s relationship inspired her 2002 hit “Dear Ben,” and their romance provided even more inspiration when it was rekindled two decades later. The couple were first linked in the early 2000s, with Lopez confirming their engagement to Diane Sawyer in November 2002. The twosome eventually called off their wedding in early […]

The couple exchanged vows in July 2022 during a trip to Las Vegas, later celebrating with a second wedding alongside their family and friends at Affleck’s Georgia home.

Lopez and Affleck initially began dating in the early 2000s after they met on the set of their film Gigli. Following Lopez’s divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd, in June 2002, she and Affleck went public with their relationship. After a whirlwind romance leading to an engagement, the pair called it off and split in January 2004.

Lopez moved on with Marc Anthony, whom she wed in 2004. The twosome, who welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian in 2009, ultimately separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2014. (She was also previously married to Ojani Noa for nearly a year in 1997.)

Affleck, for his part, tied the knot with Garner in 2005. They went on to welcome three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, before announcing their split in June 2015 and finalizing their divorce three years later. In her most recent Instagram post, Garner shared emotional photos from Violet’s high school graduation on Monday, May 20.