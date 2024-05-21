Jennifer Garner is celebrating a major milestone in her daughter Violet Affleck’s life.

“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” Garner, 52, captioned a carousel of photos and videos via Instagram on Monday, May 20. In the multiple photos and video clip, Garner could be seen crying in different locations, including the graduation ceremony and an airplane.

Fans and friends alike were quick to offer kind words in the comment section of the 13 Going on 30 star’s emotional post, with Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond writing, “It’s a deep, searing pain/joy/grief/pride/mourning!!! 😊 Congratulations!”

Another follower added, “Awww… Mama, I’ve been there. I know it’s so so hard but you’ll cherish seeing your baby fly! Sending a big hug your way!”

Garner shares Violet, 18, as well as Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

It is unclear if Affleck, 51, attended his eldest child’s ceremony amid his marriage “issues” with wife Jennifer Lopez, whose Los Angeles premiere for her Netflix sci-fi thriller, Atlas, was held Monday evening.

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Despite a second insider telling Us that the couple is currently living apart and that Affleck moved out of the home he shares with Lopez “several weeks ago,” the pair have been seen out and about together twice in the last week after it was reported that they hadn’t been photographed together in 47 days.

In Touch obtained photos of the duo out in L.A. on Thursday, May 16. In the pictures, Affleck could be seen behind the wheel of a black SUV with a solemn look on his face, while Lopez waited for him to open the passenger door.

The twosome were spotted again driving around Brentwood, California, on Sunday, May 19, where they smiled for the cameras.

Lopez and Affleck have not publicly addressed the apparent ups and downs in their relationship, but Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring on Friday, May 17. He later was seen wearing the band the following day.

The A-listers’ romance has been one for the books. Affleck and the Hustlers star began dating after meeting on their ill-fated romantic comedy, Gigli, in 2002. They got engaged in November that year; however, they canceled their September 2003 wedding just days before the ceremony due to “excessive media attention” before officially splitting in January 2004.

Nearly 20 years after they met, the couple reunited in spring 2021 and were engaged again by April 2022. They wed just after midnight at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in July that year. .

“They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time.