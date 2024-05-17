The Los Angeles premiere of Jennifer Lopez‘s Atlas movie is set to take place on Monday, May 20 – and even though she’s the star of Netflix sci-fi thriller, all eyes will be on her for a different reason.

Days after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lopez, 54, and Ben Affleck were “having issues in their marriage” but aren’t calling it quits just yet, the Atlas red carpet will be watched closely by fans to see if Affleck, 51, will attend to support his wife.

Along with Lopez, the movie – which will hit the streaming platform on Friday, May 24 – stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Lana Parilla.

Following reports stating that the pair hadn’t been photographed together in 47 days – further fueling split rumors – the duo was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 17, according to exclusive photos obtained by In Touch.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

In the photos, Affleck could be seen behind the wheel of a black SUV with a solemn look on his face, while Lopez, who was dressed casually in wide-leg jeans and an ivory blouse, waited for him to open the passenger door.

The sighting comes after an insider told Us earlier this week that Lopez and Affleck “started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

The Hustlers actress is set to kick off her This Is Me … Live tour next month in Orlando. The tour comes after the February release of her ninth album, This Is Me … Now, which was accompanied by a film titled This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

“Jen is very focused on work,” the source added. “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Relationships As the superstar announces her split with Marc Anthony, look back on her previous relationships with stars like Diddy and Ben Affleck

Affleck and Lopez’s love story began in 2002 when they met on the set of their romantic comedy, Gigli. They got engaged in November that year; however, they canceled their September 2003 wedding just days before the ceremony due to “excessive media attention” before officially splitting in January 2004.

Nearly 20 years after meeting, the couple reunited in spring 2021 and were engaged again by April 2022. They wed just after midnight at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in July that year, nearly 20 years after their initial engagement.

“They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time.