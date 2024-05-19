Days after ditching his wedding ring amid his and Jennifer Lopez’s marital issues, Ben Affleck has been spotted wearing the band again.

Affleck, 51, was photographed wearing the ring on his left hand while inside his car as he imputed the security code into his rental home in California on Saturday, May 18. Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was also seen heading into the property on Saturday.

Us Weekly confirmed that the actor moved out of his home that he and Lopez, 54, purchased “several weeks ago.” Neither Affleck nor Lopez have yet to publicly address his relocation. Us reached out to reps of both for comment.

The couple sparked split speculation earlier this month when reports saying they hadn’t been seen together in 47 days began to circulate. Since the breakup rumors, Affleck and Lopez were spotted wearing their wedding rings while attending a school function for one of his kids on Thursday, May 16, in photos obtained by In Touch.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

The insider said that Lopez “is very focused on work” as she prepares for her This Is Me … Live tour, which is set to begin in June. The source added, “They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

A second insider shared that the twosome are not planning to separate, while a third source noted that Affleck and Lopez are continuing to put in the work on their relationship.

The pair exchanged vows in July 2022 during a trip to Las Vegas and later threw a second wedding with their family and friends the following month at his Georgia home.

Affleck and Lopez originally began dating in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. Shortly following Lopez’s divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd, in June 2002, they went public with their romance. After getting engaged, Lopez and Affleck called off their September 2003 wedding, splitting in January 2004.

Lopez and Affleck have both previously tied the knot. She was married to Ojani Noa for nearly a year in 1997, later marrying Judd in 2001. She also wed Marc Anthony in 2004, with whom she welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian four years later. After separating in 2011, Lopez and Anthony, 55, finalized their divorce in 2014.

Affleck, for his part, exchanged vows with Garner, 52, in 2005. They announced their split in June 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later. Affleck and Garner share three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.