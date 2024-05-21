Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer fashion is all about comfort, at least it is to Us. Airy pieces will keep you warm when the weather hits record highs. Glamorous wrap dresses conceal bloating. You can even shop for pieces that fit your specific body type.

If you’re looking for bodysuits to slim and provide tummy control, you’ve come to the right place. There are so many unique styles that check off all the boxes. Regardless of whether you’re looking for short-sleeve styles or sleeveless ones to showcase your arms, slimming bodysuits are a handy item to rock this summer. They fit seamlessly into skirts, shorts and jeans. Best of all? There are even options that provide booty lifting, too.

From bestselling shapewear to budget-friendly, options we’ve got you covered! Scroll ahead to check out our roundup of slimming summer bodysuits. Don’t be surprised if it becomes your new summer uniform.

Sleeveless Summer Bodysuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s all about the neckline! This three-piece bodysuit set features a unique sleeveless design with a sharp square-neck design. If the ribbed knit fabric wasn’t slimming enough, the bodysuits are equipped with additional tummy control — just $34!

2. The Races: This slimming racer-back bodysuit is so slimming that you can wear it with or without a bra — just $24!

3. Prettiest In Pink: It doesn’t get much sweeter than this bubble gum pink bodysuit. It features a sleeveless design and is double-lined to provide extra support and comfort, but don’t worry about working up a sweat. The fabric is breathable, lightweight, and best of all, it’s not see-through — just $20!

4. Snap, Snap: This crew-neck bodysuit has two rows of adjustable snap buttons to ensure that it stays in place — just $13!

Short-Sleeve Summer Bodysuits

5. Quarter Sleeves: If you’re looking for a slimming style that doesn’t leave your arms on full display, check out this quarter sleeve option — just $26!

6. No Lines: Say goodbye to pesky panty lines, courtesy of this square-neck option. It has a seamless thong bottom so you won’t have to worry about seams peeking through your outfits — just $25!

Spaghetti Strap Summer Bodysuits

7. Bestseller: This bestselling bodysuit is the ultimate cheat code. It looks like your average spaghetti strap bodysuit, but it’s actually shapewear — starting at just $36!

8. Double Duty: Not only does this bodysuit slim and flatter the tummy, it also has a butt lifting fabric to make your peach sit nice and high — just $20!

9. Bang For Your Buck: You don’t have to break the bank to achieve a flattering look this summer. This affordable style will make your bank account smile — just $6!

10. Mesh-Morizing: You’ll do a double take at the chic V-neck design on this option — just $40!

11. All About Lace: Add a touch of romance to your summertime ensembles in this dreamy bodysuit. The lace detail is the perfect accent — just $23!

12. Peek-A-Boo: This square-neck number has the cutest slit in the V-neckline that shows a small peep of cleavage — just $33!