Unless you’re a magical fairy princess, you get bloated every once in a while. Actually, we take that back . . . even magical fairy princesses get bloated! It’s one of the body’s natural responses to certain foods, hormones (hello, period week!), environmental factors and even emotions like stress. So yes, it’s normal, but that doesn’t make it any less of a nuisance!

When your midsection feels poofy, the last thing you want is a tight bodycon dress or a low-rise pair of jeans; a sweatshirt and sweatpants sound most enticing, but as you know, a lounge day isn’t always an option. Bloating seems to come at the most inconvenient times, but we found a way to manage it comfortably, confidently and fashionably.

That’s right ladies, we found 17 wrap dresses that are comfier than a sweatsuit and will make you feel (and look!) like a model. We’re serious — these are dresses you’ll want to wear when you’re bloated and when you’re not! Options from Amazon, Nordstrom and more! Scroll on, friends!

1. Polka dot: Not only are polka dots in style right now, but they also give an instant mood boost. Dress this outfit up or down with a simple change of shoes — $19!

2. Boho chic: The sleeves, the tiers, the tie . . . we’re in love! This is the ideal dress for all things brunch. Your girlfriends will love it, too — $69!

3. Long sleeve: We all need a good long-sleeve dress to wear through transitional weather. The short length and long sleeves will keep you temperate — $37!

4. Formal occasion: We’d say to wear this to your best friend’s wedding, but be careful . . . you just might steal the show in this sophisticated outfit — $53!

5. Beach party: If you’re not on a beach somewhere, you’ll feel like you are when you rock this breezy blue dress. Time to book a ticket — $168!

6. Nautical look: Blue and white stripes just scream “yacht wife”. Wear it to the office, grocery store, cocktail hour and yes, the yacht — $149!

7. Everyday casual: The tank top bodice and bodycon fit highlight your curves in all the best places while the wrap covers any tummy bloat — $33!

8. Total stunner: Get ready . . . you’re about to get a lot of compliments. This effortlessly stylish midi frock will be this summer’s “it” dress — $42!

9. Solid choice: There’s something refreshing about a pattern-free yet texture-filled dress. Wear it with sandals and sunnies all summer long — $47!

10. High slit: Have you ever seen such a vibrant pattern? You’ll give off quiet luxury and boho vibes simultaneously. Talk about a fun combo — $48!

11. Boss babe: Even if you don’t work in an office, you can feel like a corporate queen in this collared wrap dress. Grab it in cream or navy — $168!

12. No worries: Calm, cool and not a care in the world! There are a bunch of different floral patterns to choose from, but the sleeves are the star — $50!

13. Flower girl: This trendy dress will most certainly turn heads . . . in the best way, of course! The maxi length is perfect for day-to-day wear — $48!

14. Brighten up: We’re pretty sure you won’t have anybody match you at the beach party in this one-of-a-kind dress — phew! That would be awkward — starting at $53!

15. Ruffles and more: The ruffle hem, classic v-neck and flutter sleeves are just a few things we adore about this short summer dress — starting at $23!

16. Wedding guest: No, we didn’t forget that it’s wedding, graduation and baby shower season. This classy outfit has you covered for all of the above — $54!

17. Super soft: You’ll look like an English princess wherever you go in this crowd-favorite dress. The midi length makes it a trendy find — originally $125, now $60!