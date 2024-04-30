Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Real talk: Wearing a bathing suit can be intimidating, especially when it’s all out there with a bikini. Even if you feel generally good about yourself (which you should, because you’re gorgeous), there’s something about having your arms, legs, stomach, chest and back simultaneously exposed that might make you feel a little shy. That’s normal! But if you love the look of a bikini and want a midsection tan, you’ve got to own it.

Luckily though, not all bikinis will make you feel overexposed and occasionally self-conscious. In fact, some can make you feel just the opposite! That’s the case with this flattering two-piece bikini set — it’s one of Cupshe’s most popular styles and it’s no secret why!

The suit is sporty and chic, an ideal combination for both lounging on a beach towel or playing beach volleyball. It has a scoop neck and mid-bust cutout, offering a fun and flirty flair that will make you the most stylish girl in Puerto Vallarta. Triangle cutouts just below the straps tie together the look!

Adjustable straps attach to a secure wraparound band in the back, so you won’t have to worry about a wave undoing your top. Phew! (Haven’t we all had that mishap?) The band isn’t too tight, either — a nylon and spandex blend material keeps it just stretchy enough. You can wear this top with or without cups; it comes with removable ones just in case.

The bottoms are designed like crossover leggings to be ultra-flattering, using a crossover waistband to tuck in your tummy and give the appearance of a smaller waist. They have a high-rise fit that covers most of the hips and hits just below the belly button with the v-cut. You’ll feel like these bottoms were made for your shape! It doesn’t matter your body type…these bottoms will flatter!

We love the look of this suit under a loose, lightweight coverup or a white flowy sundress, but you can wear it under any beach clothes of your choosing. And if blue isn’t your color, no worries — the suit comes in solid black, pink and green as well as four multi-color varieties! So if you’ve been hesitant to update your beach wardrobe with a bikini, don’t be. There’s a flattering new suit waiting for less than what you’d pay for a few drinks out. Sounds like a no-brainer to Us!

Get the Cupshe Cut Out High Waisted V Cut Bottom for $33 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

