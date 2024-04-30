Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Wedges are the perfect comfortable and stylish shoe…that is, in theory! They’re typically stylish, but “comfortable” is a gamble. If you’ve ever fallen in love with a pair, only to have them rub your heels, squeeze your toes and chafe around the ankle, you know — looks can be deceiving!

On the other extreme, type “comfy sandals” into the Google search bar and you’ll realize that not only is it a jungle out there, but there are, in fact, some not-so-hot styles out there. It’s a constant struggle of trying to find the balance of fashion and comfort, but guess what? We found it!

Imagine the perfect sandal, one that doesn’t hurt your feet (or toes or heels!), goes with everything and is suitable for long walks. This is that sandal! It has a contour cushion footbed that makes every step feel like, as reviewers say, “walking on air”, a soft and adjustable ankle strap, a rubber insole and a polyester lining for added comfort.

“When it comes to shoes (sandals) I am extremely picky,” one reviewer said. “But with these, it only took the sole of my foot to touch the softness of the suede to know I wanted them. Lightweight, comfortable and true to size.”

These sandals have a cork-like midsole that gives them warm-weather energy and makes you two and a half inches taller; the outside is made of a thermoplastic rubber material, so it’s durable enough for most terrains. While we wouldn’t recommend hiking a mountain, the cobblestone streets of Italy are fair game!

Speaking of which, these would make the ideal European vacation sandals where a good amount of walking is required. We’re picturing these sandals with sundresses and maxi skirts all summer long, but you can also dress them down for the day-to-day this spring. Try wearing them with a tank top, cardigan, wide-leg jeans and a shoulder bag for picnics, barbeques and coffee dates or with boho pants and a tee for errands! We love how versatile these shoes are. You can also wear them with a swimsuit and floppy hat to the beach.

These come in black and tan leather, both with what one reviewer calls “expensive-looking contrast stitching”. There aren’t hundreds of reviews yet since the sandals are a new release, but nobody has anything below four stars to say so far…we don’t either! Grab them before they sell out and consider your spring and summer outfits made!

