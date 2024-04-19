Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s an unfortunate reality that a lot of high-fashion, luxe-looking shoes are like a bad boyfriend — all looks, no support. As much as we want to believe they’ve got our foot health (and sanity) in mind, we’re often left disappointed, wishing there was something beyond the stunning appearance.

No amount of wishing can make an uncomfy pair of kicks comfy, but getting the right shoes in the first place can! If you’ve been on the lookout for a supportive rich-mom sneaker that doesn’t break the bank, you’ve come to the right place — we’ve been compiling some of our favorite old money-looking picks that feel like walking on clouds, even when you wear them all day long. Walking season is coming up, so you might as well do it in a sophisticated fashion!

These 12 flat sneakers from stores like Zappos, Nordstrom and Amazon are ten times as luxe and comfortable as your current go-to pair for half the price. No need to thank Us! Read on for our top expensive-looking finds.

1. Golden Goose alternative: If you know luxury footwear, you’re familiar with weathered-looking sneakers — originally $80, now $63!

2. Clean lines: There’s something about a black-and-white contrast that gives old money energy. Just be careful not to get these dirty — $80!

3. Snakelike: Keds are one of the most comfortable shoes out there and these trendy kicks are no exception — $75!

4. Crowd favorite: Hundreds of reviewers give these cushiony sneakers five stars, one calling them “the best sneakers” — $150!

5. Pastel stripes: Understated and luxe, you’ll be wearing these shoes with all of your dresses, skirts, jeans and shorts this spring — $100!

6. Sporty gal: These sneakers have a platform, but they’re still flat. Grab them in one of eight classy neutral and spring colorways — $100!

7. Quiet luxury: Leather, subtle stitching and a bold accent color give these sneakers a Balenciaga look — $140!

8. Disco dance: Have you ever seen a shoe so fun? If you’re looking for an actual splurge, we found your perfect match — $248!

9. Guess who?: We can’t get over the gold hardware, jeweled eyelets, texturized material and bright white hue — $34!

10. Dr. Scholl’s: These shoes should be much more expensive than they are. Comfortable Insole Technology makes this an ultra-comfy find — $38!

11. All white: When choosing an all-white shoe, you need one that’s equally sophisticated and timeless — originally $70, now $49!

12. Coach, please: Sometimes it’s worth it for a brand. In the best way, these low tops are very clearly Coach — $109!