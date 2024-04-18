Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I can’t be the only one who obsesses over tracking information after ordering a trendy new outfit on Amazon. I’d be embarrassed to say that I sometimes wait for the delivery person, but I’ll come clean…I sometimes wait for the delivery person. We’ve become friends at this point — he knows when I’m standing outside, I must have ordered something I’m excited about!

Well, folks, I’m currently writing from my porch as I anxiously await the arrival of an ultra-trendy summer outfit that I plan to break out ASAP…today if the weather allows, of course! It’s a hybrid between a button-up shirt and a casual minidress, both of which the world of fashion is loving right now. After checking this thing out, I’m certain you’ll want one too!

Related: 17 Lounge-to-Party Jumpsuits for All of Your Spring and Summer Gatherings Jumpsuits are quite literally an all-in-one outfit made in heaven. Not only do they remove the burden a top and bottom selection, but jumpsuits are also one of the trendiest outfits you can find. They combine the one-piece fun of a romper with the classiness of a dress — can you tell we love jumpsuits? […]

The dress is made of a rayon, polyester and nylon blend, so it has a lightweight, breathable feel. The fabric is thick enough that it’s not see-through or flimsy, but it’s not heavy, either — it’s exactly what you want for warm spring and summer days! Since the dress has a loose fit, it won’t stick to your body or show sweat stains, a major bonus in the Embarrassment Prevention Department.

Front button closures, chest pockets and a folded collar give this garment its button-up flair while a mid-thigh length and tie waist give it the class of a dress. The buttons run along the entire front of the v-neck dress, a functional and decorative touch! There are truly endless ways to wear this shirtdress…two are in the name.

You can wear it as a dress, an oversized shirt, a cardigan alternative, a beach coverup and more. For the office, try giving this shirtdress a professional spin by wearing it with heels and a blazer; you can also make a “different” dress out of it by removing the waist tie. Two for one!

If casual is more your vibe, wear this shirtdress wide open with a pair of jean shorts and a tank top underneath — it’ll give ’50s and sassy energy. You can also tie the bottom into a little knot for a beachy flair! In case you can’t tell, this is one of the most versatile outfits for all occasions this spring and summer. It’s the perfect outer layer!

This shirtdress comes in six different colors — I opted for the white as white goes with everything and makes skin look more tan, but I’m honestly tempted to order the light pink, too! Whatever you decide on though, I’m pretty sure you’ll be standing on your porch waiting for the Prime delivery person, too!

Get the Zeagoo Button Down Shirt Dress with Belt for $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other shirtdresses on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!