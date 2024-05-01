Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I may live in the Midwest right now, but my fashion aesthetic forever says “city girl at heart.” Since I can’t look around me for the latest in city girl-style inspiration, thanks to the internet, I can instead look to celebrities for it.

My latest spark of inspiration came from one of Diane Kruger‘s latest outfits, where she looked like a boss riding a roadster bike down the streets of New York City, seemingly doing some shopping. And though the movie star was riding a bike, she still managed to look incredibly chic, wearing a striped turtleneck, jean jacket, tan trench coat and jeans, a Louis Vuitton shopper tote on the bike handle. And if that wasn’t cool-city-girl enough, she also wore a New York Yankees baseball cap — and I need it in my accessories rotation ASAP.

Kruger isn’t the only celebrity to have worn a Yankees baseball cap. Scarlett Johansson and Kendall Jenner have worn the sporty style as well. Knowing that these two cool girls have also worn the baseball cap gives me two more reasons to buy it (as if I needed any more).

The hat is made of 100% cotton and has a classic, fitted cap style. It features a raised embroidery New York Yankees logo on the front and a small ’47 logo on the side. To ensure it fits multiple head sizes, it has a strap closure at the back, which is adjustable. I’m personally getting it in the distressed navy color, like Kruger, but it comes in several other chic colors as well, like beige and red. You can also grab it with another team’s logo, if New York isn’t who you cheer for.

Beyond having a celebrity fan base, this baseball cap has a shopper fan base as well. It’s racked up over 1,200 five-star ratings, with several rave reviews from shoppers to go along with them. A favorite in the wardrobe of many, 1,000 of this baseball cap were bought in just the last month.

“[This is] probably the best baseball hat I’ve purchased in the last decade,” one reviewer said. “[It’s bang-on in terms of color and quality and fit.”

I’m mostly buying the hat to sport some New York-chic style, but also for its utility to block my face from the sun, as summer is soon rolling around. I plan on wearing the hat like Kruger, with jeans and a trench coat, during the fall and winter months. But I also plan to wear it with miniskirts, shorts and even simple dresses in the spring and summer months. Some may argue that city girl fashion is always expensive, but this hat that’s just $32 on Amazon proves otherwise.

See it: Get the ’47 New York Yankees Ballpark Clean Up Dad Baseball Cap for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

