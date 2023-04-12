Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wedding season has officially kicked off! That means graduations, proms and other formal spring and summer events are all right around the corner too. Need a fancy dress to suit the dress code?

If you have a larger bust, finding a great wedding guest or formal event dress can be difficult. You might fall in love with a mini dress perfect for a cocktail party or a long, beautiful gown made for a black tie affair…but the support and coverage just aren’t there. Many fancy dresses don’t allow you to wear a bra underneath, don’t have enough fabric at the chest or don’t have any sort of built-in support. That’s why we’ve rounded up 21 amazing wedding guest dresses (and beyond) for larger busts below. Scroll down to find picks for all budgets from across the internet!

21 Fancy Dresses for Larger Busts

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re heading to an outdoor wedding or event, a mini dress will help keep you cool. This faux-wrap BTFBM dress comes in so many beautiful shades!

2. We Also Love: This lace Exlura dress is a beauty! You’ll feel ready for the photo booth the moment you put it on!

3. We Can’t Forget: Heading to a beachy destination wedding? This By Anthropologie cover-up dress is perfect for the occasion!

4. Petite Perfection: If you’re on the shorter side and mini dresses are often too long, check out this petite Makarthy dress. We love the ruffled sleeves!

5. Dreamy Drape: We love the extra drapey fabric across the chest of this mini dress, especially paired with the short tiered skirt!

6. Chic Structure: Want to go braless? Opt for something like this Bronx and Banco mini dress from Revolve, featuring underwire cups!

7. Flawless Asymmetry: While this Ever-Pretty dress has wisps of chiffon reaching toward the ankle, it’s technically a mini dress!

Mini Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This silky BTFBM dress is a beautiful way to do a V-neck while still being able to wear a bra!

9. We Also Love: If you’re okay with a little bit of a splurge, this cinched-side Rails dress from Revolve will have you looking and feeling like a million bucks!

10. We Can’t Forget: If you’re a big fan of slip dresses but don’t want one with spaghetti straps, this satin Chelsea28 faux-wrap dress from Nordstrom is the perfect alternative!

11. Playing With Pleats: The pleated skirt on this Prettygarden dress simply brings Us joy. Perfect for dancing and twirling!

12. Rock the Smock: When dressed up with a pair of heels and a clutch, this Free People dress is great for nicer occasions. We love the smocked bust and how you can pull the sleeves up to wear with a bra or pull them down to go strapless!

13. Such Sophistication: The drapey satin on the torso of this Prettygarden dress is exactly what we were looking for, and the mock neckline and skirt slit just make Us swoon!

14. Hello, High-Low: With its ruffled high-low hem and stunning floral print, this Kormei dress quickly captured our attention!

Maxi Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Need a long dress for an event that’s turning up the formality? This Koh Koh gown is a great mix of comfy and fancy!

16. We Also Love: This flowy Hermoza dress is a great pick for a beachside, lakeside or garden event. We can’t get over those billowing sleeves!

17. We Can’t Forget: Grab your favorite plunge bra and get ready for all of the compliments you’ll receive while wearing this lacy, boho Mermaid’s Closet dress!

18. Black Tie Beauty: Need a long dress for a very formal event? This avocado green Elliatt maxi dress from Revolve will look perfect with gold or silver shoes and accessories!

19. Flower Power: Whimsical beauty! We can’t stop staring at this short-sleeve Blencot dress and its gorgeous florals!

20. Cute and Colorful: If the weather is nice, take advantage by wearing bright and vivid shades. This Adrianna Papell dress is our pick!

21. Last but Not Least: For something you could wear to a more “casual” wedding, we adore this flutter-sleeve Prettygarden dress!

