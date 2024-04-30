Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though we are all perfect as we are, I think at times we all wish we could be even just a little bit taller. But since our height is one thing we can’t change (with the exception of heels, of course), Us shorter queens have to become craftier at finding clothes that make us appear as though we are. To help, we rounded up 17 slimming spring skirts that create the optical illusion that we are taller (and even a little richer).

Each and every skirt in our roundup below was selected because they all can help visually elongate both your legs and torso. And on top of making you appear taller, they’ll also make your bank account appear taller — each pick looking much more luxe than it actually is. Keep scrolling to find the skirt you’ll want to reach for when you want to take your look to new heights!

1. Don’t Sleep on a Slip: If you’ve been sleeping on slip skirts, now’s the time to wake up with this slimming style that can pair with heels, sandals, tennis shoes and more — was $39, now $31!

2. Floral Fanatic: If you’re a floral fanatic the second spring comes around, you’ll definitely want to add this style to your closet. It features a beautiful flower-covered fabric, a high-low hem and high-rise waistline — was $40, now $25!

3. For Work and Play: An Amazon bestseller, this knit midi skirt can be worn with flats to the office and heels for a night out — $22!

4. Go Coastal Cowgirl: Style the coastal cowgirl trend perfectly with this tiered midi skirt that’ll pair perfectly with a straw cowgirl hat and cowboy boots — was $37, now $35!

5. Easily Elongating: Giving the appearance of a longer torso, this skirt has a wide, high waistband and flowy maxi length — was $37, now $25!

6. Pleats, Please! This hem of this pleated midi skirt stops right after the knees, helping to break up the legs and make them look longer — $35!

7. It’s Giving European Summer: If you’ve got a trip to Europe on the schedule this summer, you’ll definitely want to pack this artsy midi skirt — $37!

8. A Slim Slay! For a slimming appearance, this maxi skirt from Skims hugs the hips but then loosens near the thighs — $60!

9. Try It Tiered! Tiered skirts like this style from Quince are a great way to subtly break up the flow of the skirt, making your appearance taller — $60!

10. Slimming With a Slit! Not only does this slip skirt from Madewell have a sexy slit on the side, it also has sustainable viscose fibers that are soft against the skin — $88!

11. A Splurge — But Worth It: This pleated maxi skirt from Jenni Kayne may be on the pricier end, but with its quality construction and timeless style, it’ll be in your closet for years to come — $445!

12. Dare to Denim: Dare to test out the denim skirt trend this spring with this style from Abercrombie that you can choose in your own custom height — was $80, now $56!

13. Fall in Love With Linen: Not only does this linen-blend maxi skirt from Old Navy make you look taller, its breathable fabric will also keep you cool through both the spring and summer — $35!

14. Make It a Mini: If you’re a fan of the way a miniskirt can flatter your body, you’ll definitely want to check out this flared style that’s also an Amazon shopper favorite — was $23, now $17!

15. Boho-Chic: Boho fashionistas will love this flowy, floral maxi skirt that also comes in several other equally stylish options — was $40, now $34!

16. A+ A-Line: Featuring an A-line silhouette, a sexy side slit and high waistline, this midi skirt is sure to be flattering no matter what you wear it with — $27!

17. Beachy and Beautiful: If you need a skirt you know you can always count on for a beachy look, you’re definitely going to want this maxi skirt that has a flowy design, elastic waistline and pleated material — $34!