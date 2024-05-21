Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For rich moms, pool days are more than just an activity to help keep your kids occupied on hot summer days. They’re also a chance to show off your style. While tote bags, hats and cover-ups are necessities and make great accessories, the best place to start on finding poolside-chic attire is swimsuits.

Finding a luxe, rich mom-style swimsuit doesn’t have to come at a rich mom price tag though. In fact, we found 17 swimsuits below that’ll have you feeling like a million bucks — but start at only $20. Whether you’re someone who prefers a one-of-a-kind one-piece or a curve-flattering bikini set, we’ve found something for you below.

1. Ruffle Their Feathers: There’s nothing wrong with ruffling some feathers from time to time, and this one-piece swimsuit, with a ruffled V-neckline and lace-up back, is the perfect thing to do it in — $38!

2. Curve-Flattering: A shopper favorite, over 3,000 shoppers have bought this one-piece swimsuit in the last month, loving the way it flatters a woman’s body so perfectly — was $40, now $37!

3. A Bestseller! This two-piece bikini set is not only an Amazon bestseller because of the way it flatters the body, but also because of all of the beautiful color-block prints it comes in — was $33, now $30!

4. Try the Tummy Control: If you prefer an option that keeps the belly concealed and contoured, try out this two-piece bikini set, which comes in several beautiful colors and designs — $35!

5. No Tan Lines! If you’re looking for a swimsuit that won’t give you any tan lines around the shoulders, you’ll definitely want to check out this strapless option that comes in so many different eye-catching prints — was $36, now $29!

6. Prettiest of Prints: If you’re looking for a swimsuit that comes in unique prints to match your unique style, this two-piece swimsuit with tummy control is your best bet — $29!

7. Old Money-Style: Nothing says old money style quite like a full black and white look, like this two-piece swimsuit from Cupshe — $34!

8. Basic but Better: This two-piece set might have a basic silhouette, but the way the high-waisted bottoms contour your belly and the top subtly shows off some cleavage, it’s anything but basic — $35!

9. Contours the Curves: Coming from the brand that’s the master of shaping your curves, this one-piece swimsuit from Spanx is meant to help shape and smooth your body — $188!

10. A Trendy Tankini: By investing in a stylish tankini like this one, you can skip buying the sarong, as it’s already built in — $38!

11. Dare to Denim: Dare to try something different when it comes to swimwear with this denim-style bikini top from Aerie that’s still made of the materials necessary to work nicely in water — was $40, now $20!

12. Striped and Stylish: Is Target your favorite place to shop? Try out this classic striped bikini from the retailer that also comes in yellow — $22!

13. Ravish in Red: There’s nothing that’ll make you feel like a million bucks more than stunning in a bright red swimsuit like this asymmetrical style from Target — $40!

14. A Very Big Bow: Still stuck on the bow trend? This black and white swimsuit that features a big bow on the bodice is perfect for you — $36!

15. Cute Cutout: The unique tan lines will be more than worth it when you see the way this one-shoulder cutout swimsuit looks on you — $148!

16. A One-Upping One-Piece: Be the queen of pool style when you wear this tummy-control one-piece suit with a crochet cover-up, woven hat and chic sandals — $34!

17. Do the Dress: Switch up your swim style with this swimsuit wrap dress from Maurices that comes in both a polka dot print and cheetah print — $55!