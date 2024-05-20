Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If spending a cumulative $1,400 on a beach outfit sounds outlandish to you, we’re in the same boat. (For those who can and choose to though, go off!) Swimwear is meant to be exposed to the elements, taking a few hits now and then of saltwater, sunscreen and drips of strawberry daiquiri. Opting for an ultra-expensive one could easily turn a relaxed beach day into a stressful endeavor . . . don’t spill!

But if there’s a way to get a quadruple-digit look for the cost of a drink or two out, you know we’re all about it, especially when Sydney Sweeney inspired the look. Sydney posted pics from Hawaii vaca a few weeks ago, wearing a full Zimmermann bikini, shirt and shorts set in one. The set has a tropical map pattern that’s ironically Zimmermann, but we found a one-piece swimsuit and wrap skirt duo that has a Zimmermann-looking pattern for under 3 percent of the price. We’re pretty sure people will mistake your suit for an Australian designer one!

Related: If You're Looking for a Bikini That Flatters Your Booty, I Got You Swimsuit shopping is fun, but if you’ve been on the lookout for a bikini lately, you know it also comes with some challenges. In addition to trying to find a cute pattern that you won’t get sick of, you have to consider the price and most importantly, how it fits your body. The latter is […]

This set is made with a stretchy and skin-soft polyester and spandex material that’s just tight enough that it slims your midsection. The fabric bunches diagonally in line with the floral pattern, creating an illusion of a flatter tummy — and who doesn’t want that? Floral patterns in themselves hide lumps, bumps and cellulite, but this suit takes “flattering” to a whole new level!

The suit has a v-neck design, supportive cups and tie straps, giving you a flirty yet tasteful flair that you can feel confident wearing everywhere from a Florida pool to the Palma de Mallorca beach. Aside from yielding a slightly retro look, tie sleeves allow you to adjust how much of your bust you want to show — they’re both fashionable and functional, exactly what you want in a swimsuit!

The wrap skirt has a periwinkle outline along the waist and hem that matches that of the swimsuit. With this duo, consider your summer uniform done — all you need is a pair of flip-flops and sunnies! The skirt has a high-rise fit, maxi length and wrap design that gives it the utmost versatility, so you can mix and match it with other swimsuits as well, whether it’s a solid-colored bikini or a different one-piece.

There are a few different Zimmermann-like suit and skirt duos to choose from, but we love the bright colors and ruffle design of this one. Whichever you choose though, you’ll look like a TV star . . . so get ready for the paparazzi!

Get the Idopip One-Piece Swimsuit with Wrap Skirt for $40 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other vintage floral swimsuits on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!