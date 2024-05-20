Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s not quite summer yet — that means it’s the perfect time to start plotting your beachside look! Whether you prefer a classic two-piece bikini, a trendy monokini, a chic one-piece or a stylish tankini set, there’s a good chance you’ve begun surfing the web for a go-to July outfit. But swimsuit shopping can be a mixed bag . . . yes, it’s exciting, but it’s also very difficult!

Finding a suit that makes you feel as good as you look is a task and a half. We can be hypercritical of ourselves, turning the swimsuit shopping experience into an emotional roller coaster. Want to find a suit that guarantees a flattering fit? Same — so we took it upon ourselves to find 10 suits that do just that. These swimsuits are designed to tuck in your tummy while shaping your body. What could be a better combo?

To make things even better, Cupshe is offering special deals just for Us — you can get $20 off orders of $125+, $10 off orders of $85+ and $5 off orders of $65+. All you have to do is use codes AFUSWEEKLY20, AFUSWEEKLY10 or AFUSWEEKLY5! (Note that sale items are excluded.)

So read on for our master list of flattering favorites from Cupshe. Good luck trying to pick just one!

One-Piece Swimsuits

Reverie Land Square Neck One Piece

When it comes to flattering swimsuits, it doesn’t get much better than this crowd-favorite. It’s one of the most popular one-piece suits — and for good reason!

Get the Reverie Land Square Neck Slim & Sculpt One-Piece for $34 at Cupshe!

Navy Underwire & Tummy Control One Piece

The fit, the color, the style — we’re obsessed. This one-piece provides bust support, tummy control shaping and a “rich mom” type of look.

Get the Navy Underwire & Tummy Control One-Piece for $42 at Cupshe!

Black Plunging Lace-Up Back One Piece

No back is needed when you have a sexy lace-up design and a deep V-neck. You’ll be the trendiest gal on the beach (or at the pool . . . or both)!

Get the Black Plunging Lace-Up Back Slim Scuplt One-Piece for $34 at Cupshe!

Cobalt Reverie Blue Tie Dye Cutout One Piece

One piece in the front, two pieces in the back! This tie-dye suit outlines your figure, giving you an hourglass shape and longer-looking legs.

Get the Cobalt Reverie Blue Tie Dye Cutout One-Piece for $34 at Cupshe!

Boho Halter Ruched Tummy Control One Piece

According to one reviewer, this dark blue and beige pattern of this bathing suit gives classy energy. “I find all the details on this suit to be rather amazing,” she says. “It gives me an air of sophistication.”

Get the Boho Halter Ruched Tummy Control One-Piece for $34 at Cupshe!

Two-Piece Swimsuits

Super Bloom Ruffled Bikini Set

Red and ruffled is the name of the game. We’re loving the halter neckline, retro flair and elongating fit. It’s brand new!

Get the Super Bloom Ruffled Bikini Top & Slim Sculpt Bottoms Set for $42 at Cupshe!

Brown Twist Bikini Top & Ditsy High-Rise Bottoms Set

High-rise bottoms are a secret hack to flattering bikinis. This set has just the right amount of support in the front and a modern cheeky coverage in the back.

Get the Brown Twist Bikini Top & Ditsy High-Rise Bottoms Set for $30 at Cupshe!

Sea Leaves Ruffled Halter Bikini Set

Imagine this bikini with a sun hat, sunglasses, flip flops and a chic cover-up. You’ll be good to go for beach volleyball, hot girl beach walks and more!

Get the Sea Leaves Ruffled Halter Bikini Top & High-Rise Bottoms Set for $35 at Cupshe!

Onyx Cutout Scoop Neck Bralette & Hipster Bikini Set

We all need a go-to black bikini. This one has an under-bust cutout, bottom strap cutouts and a scoop-neck design. Confidence: activated!

Get the Onyx Cutout Scoop Neck Bralette & Hipster Bikini Set for $27 at Cupshe!

Magic Floral Cutout Tankini Set

Look no further for the perfect tankini. This brick-colored set is made of a nylon and spandex blend, making it as comfortable as it is fashionable.

Get the Magic Floral Cutout Tankini & Shirred High Waist Set for $32 at Cupshe!