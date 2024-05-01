Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re familiar with athleisure, or if you partake in the trend yourself, you know about the biker short craze. People are wearing them everywhere from Target to the gym and from the coffee shop to the trails. Biker shorts are skin-tight, stretchy shorts designed for movement, comfort and of course, biking! Typically made of sweat-wicking and breathable material, these shorts are ideal for all things active.

Most people wear them with a clean pair of white sneakers and either a tank top, crewneck tee or zip-up sweatshirt, but they can be worn with almost any top. You can even wear them under a skirt for coverage and extra shaping! The mid-thigh length that defines biker shorts adds to the versatility. It’s no wonder everybody loves these shorts!

Related: 21 Flattering Sunglasses That Scream 'I Belong to the Country Club' It’s hard to find a good pair of sunglasses, especially when shopping online. If you’ve ever ordered a pair online only to have them arrive unflattering, ill-fitting and unstylish, you’re not alone! The virtual “try-ons” just aren’t quite accurate yet…maybe in a few years! That said, certain styles are more across-the-board flattering than others; oversized […]

Well, almost everybody…those who don’t are usually bothered by the fit, not the style. Just like leggings, biker shorts can squeeze the midsection in an unflattering way that gives you a muffin top — it’s hard to know which ones will tuck in your midsection and which will cause the aforementioned self-esteem nightmare, but that’s why we’re here! Read on for our 13 biker short picks that will hide a muffin top, not create one.

1. Spanx, please: If you have yet to try a pair of Spanx, get ready…these shorts have built-in shape contouring for the ultimate flattering fit — $68!

2. Deep pockets: Whether you’re actually biking or just taking a quick walk to Starbucks, you want pockets deep enough for all your essentials — $10!

3. Fit chick: A polyester and spandex blend makes these Highdays shorts extra comfortable. The five-inch length is perfect for yoga — $10!

4. Three for one: There are 12 different color packs, some of which have patterned shorts! We love this pastel pack for spring — $21!

5. Crisscross: The crisscross v waist slims your midsection while the figure-enhancing stitching gives your booty a lift. Talk about flattering — $20!

6. A little splurge: Lululemon just released these Wunder Train Contour Fit Shorts and we can’t wait to try. It’s worth a few extra bucks for the quality — $64!

7. Reviewer favorite: Believe it or not, more than 60,000 people have given these biker shorts a perfect rating. We’ll take their words on this one — originally $27, now $20!

8. Everyday wear: These are the shorts you need if you’re looking for a second skin-feeling biker short. Targeted compression zones smooth trouble areas — $36!

9. Shortie short: ‘Short’ is relative, but these are shorter than traditional eight-inch biker shorts. You’ll love the buttery soft material — $13!

10. Colors galore: Choose between a four-inch and six-inch inseam and 30 different color options. There are plenty of festive options for spring — $24!

11. Ten inches: If you need an extra long biker short, meet your new favorite “naked-feeling” shorts. Polyamide and elastane keep them lightweight and stretchy — $18!

12. Seamless: There are multiple benefits to wearing seamless shorts, but the big one is comfort — no riding up or bunching with these — originally $30, now $24!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Total trendsetter: Animal prints are somewhat niche, but if you’re ready to make a statement, grab a pair of leopard print biker shorts that hide cellulite — $12!