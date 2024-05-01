Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s hard to find a good pair of sunglasses, especially when shopping online. If you’ve ever ordered a pair online only to have them arrive unflattering, ill-fitting and unstylish, you’re not alone! The virtual “try-ons” just aren’t quite accurate yet…maybe in a few years!
That said, certain styles are more across-the-board flattering than others; oversized square and rectangular lenses flatter round and narrow faces alike, making them a failproof way to level up your look. If you’ve been wanting a new pair but don’t want to take a risk, these shapes are the way to go!
Another benefit of square and rectangle lenses is that they’re the definition of luxe — something about the shape exudes old money energy. The expensive-looking design pairs perfectly with your casual day-to-day outfits and your sassy out-to-dinner ones too! The best part is you can get the look regardless of your budget! See our favorites from stores like Nordstrom, Calvin Klein, Amazon and more!
Under $25
Our Absolute Favorite: Oversized, rimless and retro, you’re going to fall in love with this $15 pair of sunglasses. It’s suitable for men and women, so grab a pair for yourself and your SO! They’ll think you spent hundreds. Wear them with jeans, sneakers and a button-up blouse for a classy flair!
- Storycoast Retro Luxury Big Sunglasses — $14!
- Mosanana Oversized Big Frame Polarized Shades — $15!
- ViewJoy Store Fashion Designer Classic Trendy Sunglasses — $17!
- Mujaja Oversized Vintage Shades for Outdoor UV Protection — $14!
- Feisedy Oversized Square Sunglasses — $16!
- Sojos Retro Luxury Big Square Sunglasses — originally $19, now $15!
$25 to $100
Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with Michael Kors sunglasses, especially when they’re on sale. The crowd-favorite style has reviewers vocal, one saying her mother loves “how dainty and cute they look on” and will be ordering other colors! These would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift if you haven’t snagged something already!
- Tahari Th815 Retro Oversized Protective Sunglasses — $35!
- Jessica Simpson Oversized Square Metal Temple Sunglasses — originally $45, now $26!
- Guess Metal Logo Square Sunglasses — originally $47, now $44!
- WearMe Pro Eyewear Fashion Style Polarized Sunglasses — $39!
- Tory Burch Brown Gradient Sunglasses — $65!
- Burberry BE4160 Sunglasses — $99!
$100 to $250
Our Absolute Favorite: It’s time to splurge! This brand-new style will be your go-to whether you’re headed to the beach or to the office. The polarized lenses offer 100% UV protection for all-day wear! Grab them in black, green or brown and get ready…endless compliments are coming your way!
- Acetate Modified Rectangle Gradient Sunglasses — originally $199, now $179!
- Burberry Caroll 54mm Square Sunglasses — originally $268, now $188!
- Kate Spade New York Marlowe 55mm Gradient Square Sunglasses — $175!
- Gucci Black Square Sunglasses — originally $239, now $172!
- Ray-Ban Rb1973 Square Women’s Sunglasses — $206!
- Coach Women’s Low Bridge Fit Square Sunglasses — $192!