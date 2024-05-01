Your account
21 Flattering Sunglasses That Scream ‘I Belong to the Country Club’ — Starting at $14

By
sunglasses
Getty Images

It’s hard to find a good pair of sunglasses, especially when shopping online. If you’ve ever ordered a pair online only to have them arrive unflattering, ill-fitting and unstylish, you’re not alone! The virtual “try-ons” just aren’t quite accurate yet…maybe in a few years!

That said, certain styles are more across-the-board flattering than others; oversized square and rectangular lenses flatter round and narrow faces alike, making them a failproof way to level up your look. If you’ve been wanting a new pair but don’t want to take a risk, these shapes are the way to go!

Another benefit of square and rectangle lenses is that they’re the definition of luxe — something about the shape exudes old money energy. The expensive-looking design pairs perfectly with your casual day-to-day outfits and your sassy out-to-dinner ones too! The best part is you can get the look regardless of your budget! See our favorites from stores like Nordstrom, Calvin Klein, Amazon and more!

Under $25

sunglasses
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Oversized, rimless and retro, you’re going to fall in love with this $15 pair of sunglasses. It’s suitable for men and women, so grab a pair for yourself and your SO! They’ll think you spent hundreds. Wear them with jeans, sneakers and a button-up blouse for a classy flair!

$25 to $100

mk
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with Michael Kors sunglasses, especially when they’re on sale. The crowd-favorite style has reviewers vocal, one saying her mother loves “how dainty and cute they look on” and will be ordering other colors! These would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift if you haven’t snagged something already!

$100 to $250

dragon
Dragon Alliance

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s time to splurge! This brand-new style will be your go-to whether you’re headed to the beach or to the office. The polarized lenses offer 100% UV protection for all-day wear! Grab them in black, green or brown and get ready…endless compliments are coming your way!

