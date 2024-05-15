Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is officially on the way, and many of Us want to look good while we bask in the beautiful weather. Whether you plan on spending the summer abroad or hanging out with your kids, rocking warm-weather-friendly pieces that make Us feel confident is a must!

From bathing suits that lift your bottom to contouring leggings that define and shape, we’re huge fans of unique styles that highlight your figure. Looking to show off your curves in flattering pants that give you an Instagram swimsuit model booty? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a trendy list of flattering summer pants you can wear to lift and shape your booty. Check out our top picks below!

Dressy Summer Pants

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These bestselling trousers feature so many trendy components. These high-waist, wide-leg Palazzo pants have a stretchy waistband and a drawstring. That means you can cinch it as tight as you’d like to showcase your bottom!

2. Beach Babe: You’ll feel the airy summer breeze through these lightweight linen trousers. They’re made of breathable material so you don’t have to worry about sweat stains peeking through!

3. Style Mash-Up: Street-style meets elevated fashion, courtesy of these Palazzo pants. They have cargo-style pockets and cuffed ankles for an edgy flair!

4. Versatile Style: These flowy trousers are so versatile you can dress them up or down depending on your mood!

5. Girl Boss: Strut your stuff in these high-waist pants. They feature a stretchy elastic back waistband and classy pleats!

Denim Summer Pants

6. Bestseller: We don’t make the rules, but everyone needs at least one pair of white denim to rock in the summer. These bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt jeans feature a classic denim silhouette!

7. Cuffed Up: These distressed jeans are equal parts trendy and comfy. They’re made from a stretchy fabric for a cozy fit and come with a drawstring that you can tighten to your liking. In case you were wondering, we’re obsessed with the cuffed detailing

8. On Trend: Have you heard? Celebrities can’t stop wearing capri pants! These denim options have a high-waisted-breasted design to make the waist appear smaller. The loose, straight-leg silhouette helps slim the thighs!

9. Distressed Dreams: Raise your hand if you adore distressed jeans. These capris have lightly distressed accents along the knee and an edgy frayed hem. If you ask Us, they’re a must!

10. Less Is Best: If you prefer classic denim, you’ll want to add these jeans to your cart ASAP. They feature a lightweight, stretchy fabric that’s perfect for summer. Plus, they feature a traditional mid-rise waist and a straight-leg silhouette. It doesn’t get much better than this!

Casual Summer Pants

11. Sweet Stripes: There’s something about stripes that makes every peach look a bit more plump. These navy blue and white pants are perfect whether you’re lounging around or boarding a yacht!

12. No Sweat: These cargo joggers are special because they’re made with quick-dry fabric that absorbs sweat!

13. Boho Chic: Are you a fan of eclectic pieces? You’ll want to do a double-take when you check out the unique print on these harem pants!

14. Flower Power: Whether you’re sitting at home or lounging by a pool, you’ll feel like you’re on a tropical vacay when you wear these floral print pants!

15. Palazzo Princess: Palazzo pants are notoriously flattering. These high-waisted options have the cutest floral print design!

16. Last but Not Least: We couldn’t end this roundup without mentioning a pair of leggings. No matter your size, they accentuate your curves and highlight your assets. These shopper-approved flare leggings feature a crossover waistband and have tummy control for a slimming fit!