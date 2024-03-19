Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Beauty standards change as quickly as fashion trends do. Right now, having a large, shapely behind is the ticket to contemporary beauty, which is probably why Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures nearly doubled between 2015 and 2019 and are on the rise again. If you want the look of an effortless butt lift without the pain, recovery, cost, permanence and risk of a BBL, you’re in the right place. Important note: By no means is having a more voluptuous shape more or less beautiful than a more linear one, but if having a little natural lift makes you feel more confident, we’re all about it!

These bottom-defining high-waist leggings were just made available this year, so you can be one of the first to hop on the train. A nylon and spandex blend gives them a stretchy, ultra-comfy feel that’s buttery soft on the skin and offers maximum flexibility, ideal for working out or for casual wear. The high-waist design serves multiple purposes, one being to keep the leggings from sliding down or shifting around during intense workouts and another being to compress your midsection (without squeezing). Another major benefit of the high-rise fit is how well it flatters your shape.

When this flattering fit is combined with contour stitching, that’s where the real magic happens. Round outward seams around the upper and side glutes instead of traditional straight stitching give your backside an instant lift; each seam is intentionally placed to give you a sculpted, shapely look back there. And you don’t have to sacrifice style or functionality to get this effortless lift — these leggings work just as well as your other ones (maybe even better) only with the added benefit of leveling up your confidence.

So whether you’re looking for a new pair of leggings to wear for yoga, cycling, weightlifting, lounging or running errands, these versatile pants have you covered. They even have side pockets for small belongings like your phone and credit card! You can grab a pair in one of seven colors, or if you’re like many reviewers, you’ll be ordering these “lululemon quality leggings” in “every single color”!

Get the Malibu Mama Bottom Lifting Nylon Yoga Leggings for $40 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

