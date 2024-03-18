Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’re in the middle of a transition from Anjaneyasana to Adho Mukha Svanasana when it starts to happen. Your pants are sliding down — yet again. Not only is it annoying, but it quite literally disrupts your flow. Instead of imagining yourself floating down a river during Savasana, you’re wondering if anyone saw the top of your undies.

If you’ve tried countless brands and styles — including some pricey ones — only to encounter the same issue, we’re here with a pair of super high-waisted compression leggings that will restore your faith in “pantmanity.” These ones are supportive, stretchy, versatile and ultra-flattering. The best part? They won’t shift around while you do! (Yes, it’s unfortunate that this isn’t standard practice for leggings, but here we are.)

These leggings are designed to maximize compression and comfort at the same time, a balance that is difficult to strike! The purpose of compression leggings is to support the muscles and improve workout performance by placing pressure on the calves, quads and hamstrings; an overall flattering fit is just a bonus! Whether you’re looking for a new pair to wear to the gym, on a jog, to yoga class or out running errands, this blend of spandex and polyester will keep you tucked in, performing and feeling your best.

A thick waistband keeps these from sliding down, but don’t worry — “thick” doesn’t mean tight. Four-way stretch material supports your abdominal area without suffocating, ideal for explosive movements like burpees and mountain climbers. Since the fabric wicks moisture and regulates body temperature, you’re going to want to wear these for slow and high-intensity workout days alike. Chafe-free stitching, breathable fabric and a buttery-soft feel are just a few other features that make these leggings as comfortable as they are functional!

One thing to note: although the material is lightweight, it isn’t see-through. In other words, you can squat and bend to your heart’s content without fear of an embarrassing scenario. These leggings are made of the same compression material some professional athletes wear to enhance performance…do you ever see their underwear? Didn’t think so!

When choosing a pair of leggings, you’ll notice there are different colors, styles and fits. Some have patterns while others are solid; some have pockets while others don’t; some are categorized as “high waist” while others are “super high waist”. Picking a color and whether or not you want pockets are pretty self-explanatory, but when choosing a fit, look for “super high rise” — these are sure to stay in place while you do what you do!

Get the CompressionZ High Waisted Compression Leggings for $37 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

