Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re up on the latest, you know that Amazon is having a huge spring sale next week. If you’re not, let Us quickly fill you in: from March 20 to March 25, there will be Prime Day-esque sales across all categories on Amazon — fashion, beauty, tech, home and everything in between. While that’s not until next week, you can pregame the shopping party with some early deals that are live this weekend!

Related: Don't Miss These 15 Weekend Fashion Deals Up to 50% Off! Our shopping habit has gotten a little out of hand. Every time we tell ourselves we’re going to take a break from buying clothes, we come across something new we simply must have. It doesn’t help that we work in e-commerce — there are distractions everywhere we turn! But shopping a sale is a different […]

And it’s not just Amazon that has unbeatable deals right now — other retailers like Quince, Zappos and Frontgate are joining in on the fun! We can’t wait to indulge our shopping needs (and wants) without the bank account damage. Check out the best deals below!

Quince

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re approaching April, and that means it’s time to start planning for rainy season. Grab a pair of waterproof ankle boots for $70 (originally $130)!

Shop more deals at Quince!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re feeling a Western flair, grab this romper or another luxe clothing item for a steal — originally $158, now $143!

Shop more deals at Revolve!

Related: These Luxury-Smelling Perfumes Are the Best Scents for Spring — Under $50 Finding a good perfume is hard to begin with, but triple that when shopping online. Everything has “hints” of this and “notes” of that — how are we supposed to know what that actually means? Plus, some perfumes are so pungent, they sting the nostrils — while others are weak and only last for a […]

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite: The fountain of youth is just a click away! Get this anti-aging kit that comes with cleanser, serum, SPF, moisturizer and more. Get it for 50% off — originally $150, now $75!

Shop more deals at Dermstore!

Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s about time you got a new handbag! Let this be your sign. This shoulder bag used to be $498, now it’s $299! See deals like this on other bags and shoes.

Shop more deals at Tory Burch!

Frontgate

Our Absolute Favorite: Save up to 30% sitewide at Frontgate for all of your outdoor, furniture, bed and bath, rug, table and decor needs — originally $799, now $450!

Shop more deals at Frontgate!

Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite: These Dr. Scholl’s sandals aren’t just trendy, they’re also supportive and ultra-comfortable. Grab a pair for spring break and for summer ahead — originally $95, now $67!

Shop more deals at Zappos!

Coco and Eve

Our Absolute Favorite: This bronzing set contains everything you need to be a glowing goddess wherever you go, and it’s 41% off! Check out other self-tanning essentials on sale — originally $74, now $44!

Shop more deals at Coco and Eve!

Amazon

Absolute Best Beauty Deal: Who doesn’t want thicker, fuller, longer healthier hair? This scalp serum and supplement bundle soothes and hydrates — originally $138, now $110!

Related: 15 Comfortable Flats That Are Much More Stylish Than Heels Flats have never gone out of style… and quite honestly, we don’t think they ever will! Not only are they typically more comfortable than heels, but they can also be ten times more stylish. There’s something about a nice pair of flats that exudes a confident, elegant, classy vibe — plus, they go with pretty […]

Absolute Best Kitchen Deal: We love the white granite look of this non-stick cookware set. Get the ten-piece set for nearly 50% off — originally $150, now $80!

Absolute Best Fashion Deal: This silky satin top is perfect for summer and spring layered with a cardigan. Tuck it in or leave it out — originally $30, now $21!

Absolute Best Home Deal: Over 133,000 reviewers are singing this set’s praises. The three-piece set comes in 22 different hues — originally $17, now $13!

Absolute Best Pet Deal: Show your furry friend some love with this ultra-comfortable sofa dog bed designed for large dogs — originally $80, now $54!

Absolute Best Tech Deal: Whether you’re on the plane, walking in the park or vacuuming the house, it’s nice to have the noise canceled every once in a while — originally $350, now $248!

Absolute Best Furniture Deal: Luxury memory foam… just the idea makes Us feel seriously relaxed! Get a 12-inch memory foam mattress up to a 16-inch one — originally $499, now $349!

Absolute Best Gift Deal: Instead of going to Napa, get your wine-loving friend this one-touch wine aerator and dispenser — originally $36, now $27!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more deals on Amazon!