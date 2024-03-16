Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

15 Us Picks! See the Best Deals of the Weekend at Quince, Zappos, Amazon and More

By
weekend deals
Various

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re up on the latest, you know that Amazon is having a huge spring sale next week. If you’re not, let Us quickly fill you in: from March 20 to March 25, there will be Prime Day-esque sales across all categories on Amazon — fashion, beauty, tech, home and everything in between. While that’s not until next week, you can pregame the shopping party with some early deals that are live this weekend!

Related: Don't Miss These 15 Weekend Fashion Deals Up to 50% Off!

And it’s not just Amazon that has unbeatable deals right now — other retailers like Quince, Zappos and Frontgate are joining in on the fun! We can’t wait to indulge our shopping needs (and wants) without the bank account damage. Check out the best deals below!

Quince

quince
Quince

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re approaching April, and that means it’s time to start planning for rainy season. Grab a pair of waterproof ankle boots for $70 (originally $130)!

Shop more deals at Quince!

Revolve

revolve
Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re feeling a Western flair, grab this romper or another luxe clothing item for a steal — originally $158, now $143!

Shop more deals at Revolve!

Related: These Luxury-Smelling Perfumes Are the Best Scents for Spring — Under $50

Dermstore

derm
Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite: The fountain of youth is just a click away! Get this anti-aging kit that comes with cleanser, serum, SPF, moisturizer and more. Get it for 50% off — originally $150, now $75!

Shop more deals at Dermstore!

Tory Burch

purse
Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s about time you got a new handbag! Let this be your sign. This shoulder bag used to be $498, now it’s $299! See deals like this on other bags and shoes.

Shop more deals at Tory Burch!

Frontgate

bench
Frontgate

Our Absolute Favorite: Save up to 30% sitewide at Frontgate for all of your outdoor, furniture, bed and bath, rug, table and decor needs — originally $799, now $450!

Shop more deals at Frontgate!

Zappos

sandals
Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite: These Dr. Scholl’s sandals aren’t just trendy, they’re also supportive and ultra-comfortable. Grab a pair for spring break and for summer ahead — originally $95, now $67!

Shop more deals at Zappos!

Coco and Eve

coco and eve
Coco and Eve

Our Absolute Favorite: This bronzing set contains everything you need to be a glowing goddess wherever you go, and it’s 41% off! Check out other self-tanning essentials on sale — originally $74, now $44!

Shop more deals at Coco and Eve!

Amazon

act
Amazon

Absolute Best Beauty Deal: Who doesn’t want thicker, fuller, longer healthier hair? This scalp serum and supplement bundle soothes and hydrates — originally $138, now $110!

Related: 15 Comfortable Flats That Are Much More Stylish Than Heels

kitchen
Amazon

Absolute Best Kitchen Deal: We love the white granite look of this non-stick cookware set. Get the ten-piece set for nearly 50% off — originally $150, now $80!

shirt
Amazon

Absolute Best Fashion Deal: This silky satin top is perfect for summer and spring layered with a cardigan. Tuck it in or leave it out — originally $30, now $21!

bed
Amazon

Absolute Best Home Deal: Over 133,000 reviewers are singing this set’s praises. The three-piece set comes in 22 different hues — originally $17, now $13!

dog
Amazon

Absolute Best Pet Deal: Show your furry friend some love with this ultra-comfortable sofa dog bed designed for large dogs — originally $80, now $54!

sony
Amazon

Absolute Best Tech Deal: Whether you’re on the plane, walking in the park or vacuuming the house, it’s nice to have the noise canceled every once in a while — originally $350, now $248!

mattress
Amazon

Absolute Best Furniture Deal: Luxury memory foam… just the idea makes Us feel seriously relaxed! Get a 12-inch memory foam mattress up to a 16-inch one — originally $499, now $349!

wine
Amazon

Absolute Best Gift Deal: Instead of going to Napa, get your wine-loving friend this one-touch wine aerator and dispenser — originally $36, now $27!

Shop more deals on Amazon!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Apple Airpods Are on Sale Under $100 Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!