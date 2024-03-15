Your account
Don't Miss These 15 Weekend Fashion Deals Up to 50% Off

Amazon sale
Our shopping habit has gotten a little out of hand. Every time we tell ourselves we’re going to take a break from buying clothes, we come across something new we simply must have. It doesn’t help that we work in e-commerce — there are distractions everywhere we turn! But shopping a sale is a different story. That’s just savvy shopping!

It’s after 5 p.m. on a Friday — a.k.a. officially the weekend. This means it’s time to treat yourself to the best deals on Amazon. You’re basically saving money by scoring these markdowns (girl math, anyone?). From loungewear sets to linen pants, these pieces are perfect for spring and summer. Browse our 15 top picks below, up to 50% off!

Tanming 2 Piece Lounge Sets
Tanming
You save: 12%

Tanming Two-Piece Set

$38$43
  • Description
This bestselling two-piece set looks luxury and feels like pajamas! Ideal for lounging around the house, running errands or even grabbing brunch.
See It!
Montana West Large Hobo Bag for Women Large Shoulder Purses and Handbags Tote Purse MWW37-G918 RD
Montana West
You save: 50%

Montana West Shoulder Bag

$20$40
  • Description
Wine red is red-hot right now, so stay in style with this chic shoulder bag! Large enough to hold all of your essentials.
See It!
Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants for Women with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg Black
Sunzel
You save: 31%

Sunzel Flared Leggings

$20$29
  • Description
These flared crossover leggings are the number one bestseller in women’s athletic pants on Amazon! So comfy and flattering.
See It!
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Bodycon Sundresses Casual Midi Sleeveless Hollow Out Knit Side Slit Striped Long Tank Dress (Apricot,X-Large)
PRETTYGARDEN
You save: 19%

Pretty Garden Striped Midi Dress

$34$42
  • Description
Earn your stripes in this day-to-night striped dress! It’s giving summer in the Hamptons.
See It!
(BLANKNYC) womens Jacket, Everyday Adult Coat Luxury Clothing Tencel Drop Shoulder Quilted Jacket, Burnt Sage, Small US
You save: 45%

Blank NYC Quilted Jacket

$70$128
  • Description
This lightweight jacket is a great transitional jacket for cool spring and summer nights. Quilted outerwear is quite the trend!
See It!
Naturalizer Womens Baylor Strappy Cutout Platform High Heel Dress Sandal,Crème Brulee Beige,7M
Naturalizer
You save: 20%

Naturalizer Dress Sandals

$72$90
  • Description
Strut into spring in these stunning Naturalizer heels! Available in regular and wide sizing, these strappy sandals are surprisingly comfortable.
See It!
PUMIEY Long Sleeve Shirts for Women Slim Fit Tops Fall Fashion Basic Tee, Jet Black Meduim
PUMIEY
You save: 24%

Pumiey Long-Sleeve Shirt

$25$33
  • Description
Searching for a Skims lookalike? This bestselling double-lined shirt works as an everyday tee or a workout top. You can even get away with not wearing a bra!
See It!

LILLUSORY Women's Striped Sweater Black and White Cardigan 2023 Tweed Long Dressy Cashmere Chunky Knit Cropped Blazer
LILLUSORY
You save: 26%

Lillusory Striped Cardigan

$39$53
  • Description
This striped cardigan is a classic staple. Timeless and trendy at the same time!
See It!
Prettygarden Casual Boho Dress Floral Print
PRETTYGARDEN
You save: 44%

Pretty Garden Boho Floral Dress

$34$61
  • Description
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. This boho flowy floral dress is too cute!
See It!
Women's Colorblock Cardigan Long Sleeve Open Front Ribbed Knit Oversized Cardigans Sweaters with Pockets Yellow M
Pink Queen
You save: 23%

Pink Queen Color-Block Cardigan

$27$35
  • Description
If you told Us that this color-block cardigan was from a fancy boutique, we’d believe you! Choose from tons of different color combos.
See It!
Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pants Wide Leg Long Lounge Pant Trousers with Pocket White M
Vansha
You save: 38%

Linen Wide-Leg Pants

$31$50
  • Description
We’ll be living in these linen pants all spring and summer! This style is so airy and effortlessly cool.
See It!
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Belted Ruffle Hem A-Line Bohemian Maxi Dresses (Pink,Medium)
PRETTYGARDEN
You save: 21%

Pretty Garden Belted Wrap Dress

$48$61
  • Description
Take this belted wrap dress from a baby shower to a beach vacation!
See It!
Dokotoo Fall Sweaters for Women Fashion Winter Crewneck Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater Casual Striped Color Block Womens Clothes Tops Gray Large
Dokotoo
You save: 34%

Dokotoo Striped Crewneck Sweater

$27$41
  • Description
By now, you can tell we have a thing for stripes. This popular striped sweater is lightweight and special for spring.
See It!
KIRUNDO Women's 2024 Spring Summer High Waist Boho Floral Maxi Skirt Casual Flowy Swing Pleated A Line Beach Long Skirts(Khaki, Medium)
KIRUNDO
You save: 19%

Kirundo Floral Flowy Skirt

$30$37
  • Description
This flowy maxi skirt makes Us want to frolic in a flower field!
See It!
AUTOMET 2 Piece Outfits For Women Lounge Sets Pajama Sets Long Sleeve Button Down Oversized Shirts And Shorts Fall Tracksuit
AUTOMET
You save: 22%

Automet Two-Piece Shorts Set

$28$36
  • Description
Planning your summer vacation? This travel-ready set serves as a beach cover-up or easy OOTD.
See It!

Dokotoo Ribbed Knit Button-Up Shirt

