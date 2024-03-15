Don’t Miss These 15 Weekend Fashion Deals Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our shopping habit has gotten a little out of hand. Every time we tell ourselves we’re going to take a break from buying clothes, we come across something new we simply must have. It doesn’t help that we work in e-commerce — there are distractions everywhere we turn! But shopping a sale is a different story. That’s just savvy shopping!

It’s after 5 p.m. on a Friday — a.k.a. officially the weekend. This means it’s time to treat yourself to the best deals on Amazon. You’re basically saving money by scoring these markdowns (girl math, anyone?). From loungewear sets to linen pants, these pieces are perfect for spring and summer. Browse our 15 top picks below, up to 50% off!

You save: 12% Tanming Two-Piece Set Was: $38 $43 Description This bestselling two-piece set looks luxury and feels like pajamas! Ideal for lounging around the house, running errands or even grabbing brunch. See It!

You save: 50% Montana West Shoulder Bag Was: $20 $40 Description Wine red is red-hot right now, so stay in style with this chic shoulder bag! Large enough to hold all of your essentials. See It!

You save: 31% Sunzel Flared Leggings Was: $20 $29 Description These flared crossover leggings are the number one bestseller in women’s athletic pants on Amazon! So comfy and flattering. See It!

You save: 45% Blank NYC Quilted Jacket Was: $70 $128 Description This lightweight jacket is a great transitional jacket for cool spring and summer nights. Quilted outerwear is quite the trend! See It!

You save: 20% Naturalizer Dress Sandals Was: $72 $90 Description Strut into spring in these stunning Naturalizer heels! Available in regular and wide sizing, these strappy sandals are surprisingly comfortable. See It!

You save: 24% Pumiey Long-Sleeve Shirt Was: $25 $33 Description Searching for a Skims lookalike? This bestselling double-lined shirt works as an everyday tee or a workout top. You can even get away with not wearing a bra! See It!

You save: 23% Pink Queen Color-Block Cardigan Was: $27 $35 Description If you told Us that this color-block cardigan was from a fancy boutique, we’d believe you! Choose from tons of different color combos. See It!

You save: 38% Linen Wide-Leg Pants Was: $31 $50 Description We’ll be living in these linen pants all spring and summer! This style is so airy and effortlessly cool. See It!

You save: 34% Dokotoo Striped Crewneck Sweater Was: $27 $41 Description By now, you can tell we have a thing for stripes. This popular striped sweater is lightweight and special for spring. See It!