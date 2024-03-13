13 Pastel Pieces for Spring That Will Brighten Up Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of spring! We could not be more excited to ditch the drab colors of winter and swap in sunny shades instead. Pastels are the unofficial color palette of spring! From baby blue to pale pink, these pretty hues will make you feel like it’s Easter all season long.

Since the weather is slowly starting to warm up, we picked out 13 pastel pieces that will brighten up your spring and summer wardrobe. Plus, all of these looks are under $60! Sail into spring in these breezy styles from Amazon.

Color-Block Crochet Cover-Up Price: $50 Description How gorgeous is this crochet cover-up? Because it features a variety of pastel colors, it will go with all of your swimsuits. Take this sheer dress from a pool party to the beach! See It!

Ruffle Swing Mini Dress Price: $37 Description Pretty in pink! This fun mini moment features a low-cut neckline for a flirty, flowy and feminine silhouette. See It!

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Vest Set Price: $48 Description We’re simply smitten with this two-piece vest set, a fresh take on the trendy menswear look. Add a pair of sandals or flats for an instantly chic ensemble! See It!

The Drop Twist-Front Crop Top Price: $45 Description This two-piece set from The Drop is beyond gorgeous! It’s giving designer. Mix and match this crop top with other bottoms for endless outfit options. See It!

The Drop Hybrid Skirt With Shorts Price: $58 Description We’ve never seen a design quite like this before! This hybrid skirt with shorts gives you the best of both worlds and covers up your thighs. Obsessed! See It!

Zesica Tank Mini Dress Price: $35 Description Lavender haze! Made with mixed materials, this tank dress is a dream for spring and summer. See It!

Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets Price: $34 Description Going green! Sway in the breeze with this loose maxi dress. Bonus: It comes with pockets! See It!

Color-Block Knit Maxi Dress Price: $34 Description Color-block cutie! Featuring an open back with an adjustable tie, this bodycon maxi dress will hug your curves in all the right places. See It!

You save: 21% Pink Bow Cardigan Was: $27 $34 Description Embrace the coquette trend with this adorable bow cardigan. It looks like the popular For Love and Lemons sweater. See It!

Two-Piece Tennis Outfit Price: $39 Description Game, set, match! This two-piece tennis outfit features a stretchy sports bra top and a pleated skirt with built-in shorts. See It!

Pretty Garden Eyelet Top Price: $43 Description This eyelet top is one of the hottest new releases on Amazon! We’ll be wearing this blouse non-stop all season long. See It!

You save: 29% Floral Quilted Jacket Was: $46 $65 Description Quilted jackets are trending, so snatch this stunning style while it’s still in stock! Feels like a bespoke piece. See It!

BTFBM Scalloped Midi Dress Price: $43 Description This new scalloped midi dress comes in so many cute colors! Perfect for day or night. See It!