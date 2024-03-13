Your account
13 Pastel Pieces for Spring That Will Brighten Up Your Wardrobe

By
pastel pieces for spring
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of spring! We could not be more excited to ditch the drab colors of winter and swap in sunny shades instead. Pastels are the unofficial color palette of spring! From baby blue to pale pink, these pretty hues will make you feel like it’s Easter all season long.

Since the weather is slowly starting to warm up, we picked out 13 pastel pieces that will brighten up your spring and summer wardrobe. Plus, all of these looks are under $60! Sail into spring in these breezy styles from Amazon.

LANNEW Women's Crochet Cover Ups for Bikini Swimsuit Half Sleeve Bathing Suit Rainbow Swimwear Long Beach Dresses
LANNEW

Color-Block Crochet Cover-Up

$50
  • Description
How gorgeous is this crochet cover-up? Because it features a variety of pastel colors, it will go with all of your swimsuits. Take this sheer dress from a pool party to the beach!
See It!
Zebaexf Womens Spring Summer V Neck Knot Back Causal Strap Short Flowy Swing Mini Dress B Pink
Zebaexf

Ruffle Swing Mini Dress

$37
  • Description
Pretty in pink! This fun mini moment features a low-cut neckline for a flirty, flowy and feminine silhouette.
See It!
PRETTYGARDEN Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sets For Women Button Down Deep V Neck Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Tops Shorts With Pockets (Beige,X-Small)
PRETTYGARDEN

Pretty Garden Two-Piece Vest Set

$48
  • Description
We’re simply smitten with this two-piece vest set, a fresh take on the trendy menswear look. Add a pair of sandals or flats for an instantly chic ensemble!
See It!
The Drop Women's Sky Blue Blouson Sleeve Twist-Front Top by @hintofglamour, M
The Drop

The Drop Twist-Front Crop Top

$45
  • Description
This two-piece set from The Drop is beyond gorgeous! It’s giving designer. Mix and match this crop top with other bottoms for endless outfit options.
See It!
The Drop Women's Sky Blue Hybrid Skirt with Shorts by @hintofglamour, M
The Drop

The Drop Hybrid Skirt With Shorts

$58
  • Description
We’ve never seen a design quite like this before! This hybrid skirt with shorts gives you the best of both worlds and covers up your thighs. Obsessed!
See It!

ZESICA Women's 2024 Summer Mini Dress Tank Sleeveless Square Neck Solid Color Puffy Beach Short Dresses Sundress,Purple,Medium
ZESICA

Zesica Tank Mini Dress

$35
  • Description
Lavender haze! Made with mixed materials, this tank dress is a dream for spring and summer.
See It!
Febriajuce Women’s Summer Maxi Dress Casaul Spaghetti Straps Solid V-Neck Backless Cami Dresses with Two Pockets Green
Febriajuce

Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets

$34
  • Description
Going green! Sway in the breeze with this loose maxi dress. Bonus: It comes with pockets!
See It!
NUFIWI Women Backless Hollow Out Long Dress Sexy Tube Top Maxi Dress Bodycon Spaghetti Strap Cocktail Party Midi Dress(Colorblock Blue,M)
NUFIWI

Color-Block Knit Maxi Dress

$34
  • Description
Color-block cutie! Featuring an open back with an adjustable tie, this bodycon maxi dress will hug your curves in all the right places.
See It!
Women Y2k V Neck Sweater Retro Low Cut Long Sleeve Pullover Top E-Girl Cute Solid Loose Fit Lace Up Going Out Jumper
DSORVICD
You save: 21%

Pink Bow Cardigan

$27$34
  • Description
Embrace the coquette trend with this adorable bow cardigan. It looks like the popular For Love and Lemons sweater.
See It!
ATTRACO Golf Outfits for Women Workout Summer Dress Sets with Shorts Pleated Tennis Skirts Blue M
ATTRACO

Two-Piece Tennis Outfit

$39
  • Description
Game, set, match! This two-piece tennis outfit features a stretchy sports bra top and a pleated skirt with built-in shorts.
See It!
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Tops Dressy Casual Short Lantern Sleeve V Neck Buttons Hollow Out Lace Embroidered Blouses Shirts (Pink,Small)
PRETTYGARDEN

Pretty Garden Eyelet Top

$43
  • Description
This eyelet top is one of the hottest new releases on Amazon! We’ll be wearing this blouse non-stop all season long.
See It!
Omoone Women's Cropped Floral Quilted Jacket Cardigan Printed Lightweight Open Front Padded Puffer Coat(3950-01Pink-M)
Omoone
You save: 29%

Floral Quilted Jacket

$46$65
  • Description
Quilted jackets are trending, so snatch this stunning style while it’s still in stock! Feels like a bespoke piece.
See It!
BTFBM Summer Dresses for Women 2024 Resort Outfits Adjustable Strap Tiered A-Line Swing Sundress Casual Boho Beach Dress(Solid Sky Blue, Medium)
BTFBM

BTFBM Scalloped Midi Dress

$43
  • Description
This new scalloped midi dress comes in so many cute colors! Perfect for day or night.
See It!

