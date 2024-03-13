13 Pastel Pieces for Spring That Will Brighten Up Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Do you hear that? It’s the sound of spring! We could not be more excited to ditch the drab colors of winter and swap in sunny shades instead. Pastels are the unofficial color palette of spring! From baby blue to pale pink, these pretty hues will make you feel like it’s Easter all season long.
Along with the (eventual) budding trees and sprouting flowers come endless graduations, baby showers, picnics, engagement parties and outdoor birthday parties. How exciting! Maybe you’ve got one of the above or maybe a combination, but regardless, we know that choosing an outfit can be stressful; you have to dress for the occasion, the weather (which […]
Since the weather is slowly starting to warm up, we picked out 13 pastel pieces that will brighten up your spring and summer wardrobe. Plus, all of these looks are under $60! Sail into spring in these breezy styles from Amazon.
Dresses are at the top of our shopping list right now. But there are so many kinds! What’s going to have us feeling the most comfortable and chic? What styles will be most flattering? And can we finally ditch tight bodycon dresses for good? While there can be a time and a place for bodycon […]
Spring is all about new beginnings! New weather, new mood and a new wardrobe. If you want to step up your spring style without breaking the bank, then you’ve come to the right place. You don’t need to splurge on luxury looks to come across as chic. Save your money and shop these affordable essentials […]